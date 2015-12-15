Lucinity Launches AI-Native Customer 360, Powered by Agentic AI

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lucinity today announced the launch of its fully re-architected Customer 360 platform, now powered by Luci AI, the company’s Agentic AI framework. With this release, Lucinity replaces traditional data pivoting with real-time, explainable intelligence generated by AI analytics agents.

At the heart of the release is a new capability: Luci AI now acts as a data scientist embedded inside every investigation.

“Most compliance tools still ask analysts to do the hard work of interpreting raw data,” said Guðmundur Kristjánsson (GK), Founder and CEO of Lucinity. “We’ve built a system where AI takes on that role. Luci explores the data, explains it, and delivers deep, contextual insights, ready for human judgment. That’s what agentic AI looks like.”

From Dashboards to Embedded Intelligence

Traditional Customer 360 tools aggregate alerts, scores, and transactional data, but depend on human analysts to make sense of them. Lucinity’s new approach shifts the intelligence into the core.

Luci’s agentic AI framework analyzes behavior, patterns, and context, then prepares fully explained insights, in real time. It prepares what used to take hours of manual effort, turning dashboards into decision tools powered by embedded AI.

The experience reflects a model of augmented intelligence, where the AI prepares the analytical thinking so humans can focus on judgment, escalation, and action.

Live in Production at a Tier 1 Financial Institution

The Luci-powered Customer 360 is already in production at a Tier 1 financial institution and is rolling out to Lucinity’s global customer base in Q3. The intelligence layer integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, requiring no retraining or migration.

“This isn’t a prototype or vision slide,” added Kristjánsson. “It’s live, explainable AI solving real problems day in, day out.”

From FinCrime to the Enterprise

While the initial deployment focuses on financial crime investigations, Lucinity confirms that Luci’s AI agent framework is built for broader enterprise use. The same intelligence layer can power onboarding, QA, fraud detection, risk reviews, customer experience, and any domain where analysts need to make sense of complex data at scale.

“Anywhere an employee needs to understand complex customer data to make a decision, Luci can help,” said Kristjánsson.

About Lucinity

Lucinity is an AI-native platform redefining financial crime prevention. Its explainable agent framework, Luci, transforms compliance operations by embedding AI that prepares, explains, and supports complex decisions. Lucinity’s technology is in production at Tier 1 scale and is expanding to support use cases across the enterprise.

For more information, visit www.lucinity.com

Contact: celina@lucinity.com