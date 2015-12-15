Nametag Brings Deepfake Defense™ to Enterprises with On-Premises and Custom Identity Directories

Enterprises with unique Identity & Access Management (IAM) environments can now benefit from Nametag’s workforce-grade identity verification technology and account protection solutions

Nametag On-Premises & Custom Directory Support Nametag introduces support for on-premises directories and custom Identity & Access Management (IAM) systems to help more enterprises benefit from workforce-grade Deepfake Defense™ identity verification and workforce account protection solutions.

SEATTLE, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nametag, the leader in workforce identity verification, today announced support for on-premises and custom directories, enabling Information Technology (IT) and cybersecurity teams to deploy the company’s Deepfake Defense™ identity verification technology and workforce account protection solutions across any Identity & Access Management (IAM) implementation.

With this launch, Nametag extends its leadership in workforce identity verification with more integrations to workforce IAM providers, identity directories and enterprise applications, building on the company’s existing partnerships with Okta , Cisco Duo , Beyond Identity , Tines and other companies.

Highlights: Nametag Support for On-Premises & Custom Identity Directories

Nametag now integrates with custom and on-premises identity directories like Microsoft Active Directory (AD), as well as with cloud IAM providers like Okta, Cisco Duo and Beyond Identity.

Provides versatile support for complex IAM implementations, like users with multiple accounts in different directories, and users with accounts in both on-premises and cloud directories.

Protect critical workforce identity lifecycle operations like initial credentialing, account recovery and step-up authentication with workforce-grade Deepfake Defense™ identity verification.

Safely enable self-service password and MFA resets, enhance account security, prevent breaches, and reduce IT support costs without re-architecting IAM implementations or processes.

Enterprises are increasingly seeking to embed identity verification (IDV) into the workforce user lifecycle in order to protect and streamline high-risk processes like employee onboarding and credential recovery. Until now, most IDV providers have limited their integrations to cloud-based IAM systems such as Okta and Microsoft Entra. Nametag’s latest release marks the first time that an identity verification provider brings workforce-grade IDV and Deepfake Defense ™ technology to every type of IAM deployment.

“Many large enterprises run on-premises directories like Microsoft Active Directory or bespoke IAM systems that are built to their unique operational specifications,” said Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag. “We’ve listened to customers who told us, ‘We want to use Nametag, but our directory isn’t in the cloud.’ This release ensures that every organization can leverage Nametag’s workforce-grade identity verification engine, Deepfake Defense™, through our out-of-the-box account protection solutions.”

The functionality is powered by Nametag’s new Directory Agent, which connects on-premises or custom directories to Nametag. All directory operations—such as listing users, retrieving group memberships, and triggering account recovery—are performed locally within the customer’s infrastructure, ensuring sensitive IAM operations remain under enterprise control.

On-premises and custom directory support is available today to all Nametag customers. To learn more, visit getnametag.com or contact sales@nametag.co .

About Nametag

Nametag provides integrated identity verification and account protection solutions that prevent modern impersonation threats and streamline user experiences. Powered by Deepfake Defense™, Nametag detects and blocks sophisticated attacks which bypass other, outdated approaches to user verification, delivering the highest possible level of identity assurance. Nametag’s out-of-the-box solutions help enterprises secure their entire user account lifecycle, from onboarding through recovery, while ensuring compliance with the latest privacy standards. Security-conscious enterprises trust Nametag to protect their businesses and reduce IT and support costs. For more information, visit getnametag.com .

