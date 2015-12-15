New heat illness course from Traliant helps employers protect employees and stay compliant as temperatures – and regulations – rise

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, today announced the launch of its new Heat Illness Prevention training, a targeted, regulation-compliant course designed to protect employees working in high-heat conditions both indoors and outdoors.

Heat illness is a serious safety concern for employers, with the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting 55 work-related fatalities and 5,770 DART (Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred) cases due to heat exposure in 2023. To better protect employees working in hot environments, heat illness prevention mandates are becoming increasingly common at the federal and state levels. In addition to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) actively developing a federal heat illness prevention standard, state-level regulations already in effect in California, Nevada and Oregon require annual training for employees exposed to high-heat conditions.

“As temperatures rise, so does the risk to workers — and employers have both a legal and ethical obligation to act,” said Bailey Whitsitt, Compliance Counsel at Traliant. “Training equips employees and supervisors to recognize early symptoms of heat-related illness and respond quickly — saving lives, reducing risk and creating a safer work environment.”

Created with oversight from legal and compliance experts, Traliant’s Heat Illness Prevention course provides employers with training that meets California, Nevada and Oregon state requirements, will also serving as a strong foundation for organizations across the US. The course covers what heat illness is, prevention strategies, emergency response, reporting protocols and supervisor responsibilities.

Vital for workers across manufacturing, construction, food services, utilities, landscaping and more, the training:

Addresses indoor and outdoor heat risks with realistic scenarios — including factors like physical exertion, clothing and environmental conditions.

Educates workers and managers on how to spot early symptoms of heat stress and respond effectively — including first aid and emergency procedures.

Helps reduce avoidable disruptions such as heat-related absences, injuries and claims — enabling organizations to maintain productivity and control costs.

Demonstrates to regulators, insurers and employees that your organization is taking proactive and reasonable steps to prevent heat-related harm.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of "compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.



Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, inclusion training, code of conduct training, and many more.



Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

