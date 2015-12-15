NinjaTech launches Super Agent: a breakthrough professional AI partner that saves customers thousands of dollars by completing multi-day tasks in minutes

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NinjaTech AI, a Silicon Valley-based agentic AI company, today announced:

Super Agent : A revolutionary all-in-one General Purpose AI Agent with a dedicated virtual machine that plans, iterates, and executes entire workflows from start to finish in minutes.

: A revolutionary all-in-one General Purpose AI Agent with a dedicated virtual machine that plans, iterates, and executes entire workflows from start to finish in minutes. Cerebras Partnership: Ninjatech AI partners with the world’s fastest inference platform, Cerebras, to power the Super Agent’s custom model. This strategic collaboration utilizes Cerebras’ wafer-scale architecture, allowing users to implement complex tasks such as coding and testing an entire application 3-5x faster than GPU-based solutions.

“The age of specialized, limited AI agents is over. The era of an all-in-one General Purpose AI Agent that executes complex tasks has begun,” said Babak Pahlavan, CEO of NinjaTech AI and a serial investor and entrepreneur who previously founded and sold the development company Clever Sense to Google. “This isn’t just another AI tool—it’s the foundation for the next generation of autonomous AI agents and digital robots for revolutionizing personal and business productivity.”

From Inspiration to Execution: The AI Knowledge Worker Revolution

Super Agent transforms how people interact with AI by functioning as a true professional AI partner rather than just an assistant. What sets Super Agent apart is its ability to handle entire workflows from start to finish. Unlike conventional AI tools limited by token limits or requiring constant hand-holding, Super Agent operates on its own dedicated computer in the same way humans do—running extensive data analysis, coding and validating full applications, conducting comprehensive research, building websites, and delivering high-quality results in the user’s preferred format.

Cerebras Partnership: Powering the Next Generation of AI Agents

Central to Super Agent’s capabilities is NinjaTech AI’s strategic partnership with Cerebras Systems, pioneers in fast inference. The partnership brings together NinjaTech’s proprietary AI models with Cerebras’s wafer-scale architecture to deliver unprecedented speed.

“Our partnership with NinjaTech AI demonstrates the transformative potential of Cerebras’s Wafer-Scale technology in supporting Advanced Agentic AI that’s not just smarter, but dramatically faster,” said Andrew Feldman, CEO and Co-founder of Cerebras Systems. “Advanced AI agents like Ninja’s Super Agent generate massive amounts of tokens for each task and by hosting their custom models on our chips, we’re enabling their autonomous agents to deliver results that would normally take 10-20 minutes in 1-2 minutes; which makes the experience truly magical!”

This partnership expands NinjaTech AI’s infrastructure beyond their existing AWS relationship, creating a powerful multi-platform approach that optimizes for both performance and scalability.

Dedicated Virtual Machines: Privacy and Performance for Each User

Each user gets their own isolated VM, ensuring complete data privacy and security. This enables Super Agent to download tools, write and execute code, create applications, analyze data, and build websites or dashboards autonomously—all within a secure environment that’s not shared with other users. Coming soon, Super Agent will also include a virtual smartphone capability, allowing it to interact with mobile applications on the user’s behalf.

Adaptive Intelligence: Speed or Quality When You Need It

In the coming weeks, Super Agent will introduce a feature that allows users to dynamically switch between two operational modes:

Fast Mode : Leveraging our strategic Cerebras partnership, this mode delivers swift, high-caliber responses and accelerated task completion for everyday requests and time-sensitive needs.

: Leveraging our strategic Cerebras partnership, this mode delivers swift, high-caliber responses and accelerated task completion for everyday requests and time-sensitive needs. High-Quality Mode: Purpose-built for complex challenges requiring precision and depth, this mode harnesses advanced processing capabilities to produce premium-grade outputs but with extended processing times.

“Different tasks demand different approaches,” explained Pahlavan. “By offering both fast and high-quality modes, we’re giving users the flexibility to choose the right option for each specific task.”

Transforming Productivity Across Industries

Super Agent is designed to handle complex workflows that would typically take humans hours, days, or even weeks to complete. The agent also integrates with real-time data sources—from financial market feeds to social media analytics and open-source databases—providing quick access to the latest information.

Super Agent Now Available to the General Public

Super Agent is available starting July 9, 2025, to the general public. Access to Super Agent for $100/month, giving members a simple, cost-effective alternative to the unpredictable token usage and performance limits of other AI solutions. For more information about Super Agent, visit https://www.ninjatech.ai/product/super-ninja .

About NinjaTech AI

NinjaTech AI is a Silicon Valley-based company building next-generation autonomous AI agents designed to execute complex tasks from start to finish. The company’s leadership team brings over 30 years of combined AI experience with former senior leaders from Google, Meta, and AWS. NinjaTech AI is backed by Amazon’s Alexa Fund, Stanford Research Institute (SRI), and Samsung Venture Funding.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems is a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, deep learning researchers, and engineers who have come together to build a new class of computer systems. Cerebras’s Wafer-Scale Engine (WSE) is the largest chip ever built and powers the CS-3 system, which delivers greater compute performance at less space and less power than any other system.

