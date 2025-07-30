Ongoing Share Buybacks Demonstrate Confidence, Shoucheng Holdings Boosts Market Expectations with Concrete Action

HONG KONG, July 30, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Shoucheng Holdings Limited (0697.HK) recently announced via the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it repurchased 17.65 million shares through on-market transactions on July 29, 2025, with a total consideration of HK$32.301 million. The repurchase price ranged from HK$1.80 to HK$1.86 per share. This marks another substantial buyback in the past month, reflecting management’s firm confidence in the company’s intrinsic value and long-term development.

According to data, since July 2025, Shoucheng Holdings has cumulatively repurchased approximately 36.746 million shares, with a total expenditure of HK$66.7313 million. In addition to the July 29 buyback, the company executed another significant repurchase on July 10, acquiring 19.05 million shares for HK$34.3464 million at a price range of HK$1.79–1.80.

Share repurchases are among the strongest signals a listed company can send to the market. In the face of short-term market volatility, Shoucheng has chosen to act decisively, reaffirming its responsibility to shareholders and its long-term value commitment. Management has conveyed a clear message: the company is committed to defending its fundamentals and investor confidence with concrete capital actions.

Management stated: “We remain firmly optimistic about the long-term value of Shoucheng Holdings and are confident in our strategic direction, operational foundation, and future growth. This round of repurchases reflects our duty as a listed company to our shareholders, the market, and the company itself. We will continue to step forward at key moments to stabilize expectations and fulfill our long-term commitments to investors.”

As a leading smart infrastructure asset operator in China, Shoucheng has deeply invested in core business sectors including equity investment, REITs, industrial real estate, and smart parking. It has built a strong asset cycle and cash flow system. In emerging sectors such as robotics and new infrastructure, the company continues to unlock growth potential and industrial synergy.

Industry observers note that in today’s undervalued Hong Kong market, Shoucheng’s large-scale repurchase sends a clear signal: the company is prepared to reward long-term investors through steady performance, solid fundamentals, and disciplined capital management—true to its role as a creator of long-term value.

With strong fundamentals and buybacks reinforcing support, Shoucheng Holdings’ future market performance is worth watching.

