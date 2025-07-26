Pioneer AI Foundry Provides Update on Kora AI Platform, Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, and Strategic Ventures

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 25, 2025) – Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) (FSE: 6NU0) (“Pioneer” or the “Company”), a next-generation agentic AI venture builder at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance, is pleased to update investors on the progress of our strategic Bitcoin treasury optimization plan leveraging our proprietary Kora AI platform and strategic ventures.

KORA AI UPDATE

Kora AI has successfully integrated with Composio’s workflow automation infrastructure, enabling Kora agents to autonomously create, execute, and monitor multi-system workflows through the Composio MCP platform. This advancement allows users to automate complex cross-application tasks without code, while agents can now build and run sophisticated automation flows directly linked to real-time user intent and system data. Private beta users are already leveraging this integration to orchestrate operational workflows across services, unlocking new levels of speed and precision. The next development phase will introduce specialized templates via Sharable, bi-directional data sync, and unified authentication protocols to enhance scalability across enterprise use cases.

BITCOIN TREASURY OPTIMIZATION

The Company continues to dynamically convert a portion of its Solana (SOL) holdings, including accrued staking rewards, into Bitcoin (BTC).

As of the date of release, Pioneer directly holds 2,292 SOL, majority actively staked and 2.07 BTC at a combined value of ~$CAD 904,605. vs last reported July 9th holdings of 2,288 SOL and 1.15 BTC at a combined value of ~$CAD 646,398.

Between July 9 and July 24, Bitcoin closed at approximately CA$149,000 on July 9 and rose to CA$160,516 on July 24, a gain of roughly 7.7%. Over the same period, Solana increased from ~CA$215.19 to CA$256.75, representing a gain of 19.3%.

In contrast, Pioneer’s direct crypto treasury delivered a 39.9% return in CAD$, rising from ~CA$646,398 to CA$904,605. This performance outstripped Bitcoin’s 7.7% gain and Solana’s 19.3% gain over the same timeframe. The Company is encouraged with the Kora AI agent performance to date in enhancing long-term value preservation and operational yield under programmable, risk-aware parameters, effectively transforming passive reserves into an intelligent capital system.

*SOL to CAD and BTC to CAD conversion based on the exchange rate published on Coinbase, Netcoins and Coin square as of 5:00 p.m. UTC on July 24, 2025.

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS AND VENTURES UPDATE

Pioneer’s layered treasury model combines direct token ownership, AI automation via Kora AI, and equity leverage to public crypto-treasury leaders’ aligned with revenue generating AI and BTC and digital asset treasury adoption, have had an active month to date with key highlights that include the following:

Satsuma Technology PLC (LSE: SATS) announced today the successful closing of its second secured convertible loan note offering, raising proceeds materially in excess of its £100 million minimum target. The offering attracted significant participation from leading institutional investors, further validating the Company’s strategic positioning at the intersection of Bitcoin treasury management and decentralized AI infrastructure. Conditional commitments received are subject only to customary closing requirements, with fund settlement expected within the next two weeks. A limited third round will also be opened to select accredited U.S. investors under revised minimums. With strengthened capitalization, a growing treasury, and the recent board appointment of CEO Henry Elder, the company is exceptionally well-positioned and thrilled to collaborate with world-class institutional partners in London and worldwide as they build the UK’s flagship bitcoin and decentralised AI company.

Sundae Bar Plc (AIM: SBAR) has commenced implementation of its Bitcoin Treasury Management Policy following the successful completion of its WRAP Retail Offer, allocating surplus proceeds to the acquisition of Bitcoin in alignment with its capital preservation and digital asset diversification strategy. This initiative complements the Company’s strong operational momentum, highlighted by the recent launch of its AI Search Assistant Agent, ‘Scout’, which advances the platform toward execution-based AI agent matching. In parallel, the Company’s TAO Strategies partnership has delivered significant growth, with subnet emissions increasing to τ15 TAO daily (equivalent to approximately $5,490 USD daily)*, reinforcing the performance-based marketing approach supporting marketplace engagement. These developments position Sundae Bar at the intersection of AI and digital asset ecosystems, while maintaining a clear operational focus on scaling its core AI agent marketplace platform.

*Data sourced from TOA Stats: taostats.io/subnets/121/chart and correct as 10 July 2025 at 7:30pm London Time

Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer AI Foundry, commented: “Pioneer’s Layered AI Treasury model combines direct token ownership, Treasury automation performance through Kora AI, and equity exposure to public companies actively advancing Bitcoin and AI infrastructure. This structure gives Pioneer asymmetric upside with operational control. We’ve seen material value creation this month across our venture network, from Satsuma’s raising materially in excess of its £100 million minimum target to Sundae Bar’s AI agent deployment and Bitcoin adoption. These strategic venture partnerships extend our reach, compound our treasury exposure, and position Pioneer as a capital-efficient proxy for investors seeking active participation in the Bitcoin and decentralized AI economy.”

Kora AI

The Company has, through its subsidiary Kora AI (Singapore), developed “KORA”, an AI-powered application focused on DeFi. KORA is designed to provide real-time information regarding DeFi, which may include behavioral nudges, market alerts, or other general market information, all in a manner meant to simplify information gathering for the user in an environment that may otherwise seem overwhelming to individuals who do not have the time or energy to stay up-to-date with the minutiae of the rapidly evolving DeFi world. In jurisdictions where the regulatory environment is amenable to AI-powered investment advisors, KORA may also be used for providing portfolio insights or execution suggestions. By doing so, Pioneer believes KORA will address a large and underserved market segment.

In April 2025, KORA entered private beta stage of development and is currently undergoing controlled testing with select early users. Development to date has included the completion of core infrastructure components such as API frameworks, exchange connectivity, and wallet integration, alongside initial deployment of AI models for sentiment analysis and trading signal generation.

The private beta phase is structured to run over several months and is intended to inform further refinement of KORA’s strategy engine, user interface, and execution logic. Feedback and performance data from this phase will guide decisions regarding broader commercialization, including the scope and timing of a potential commercial launch. Pioneer anticipates continued enhancements throughout 2025, including expansion of multi-chain functionality and evaluation of integration with emerging DeFi venues. While Pioneer is encouraged by progress-to-date, the full commercial release of Kora remains subject to ongoing development milestones and evolving market conditions.

Pioneer intends to make KORA available to strategic partners or other third parties. Revenue generation will be based on licensing or white-label fees, which may itself be based on subscription-based fees or more traditional license fees. Pioneer will not offer KORA directly to end-users unless allowable under applicable laws.

Risk Factors

Credit Risk

The likelihood that holders of Notes will receive payments owing to them under the Notes will depend on the financial health of the Company and its creditworthiness. In addition, the Notes will be subordinate in right of payment to any future secured indebtedness or other senior indebtedness, although as at the date of this news release there is none. If the Company becomes bankrupt, liquidates its assets, reorganizes or enters into certain other transactions, the assets of the Company will be available to pay its obligations with respect to the Notes only after it has paid any senior indebtedness in full. There may be insufficient assets remaining following such payment to pay amounts due on any or all of the Notes then outstanding.

Regulatory Risk

The Company intends to license KORA as an AI software product for third party enterprises based on licensing or white-label fees and not directly to end-users, and to utilize KORA for its own internal usage with respect to its own digital assets, which will be concentrated in Bitcoin holdings. Although the Company considers this activity as being akin to that of any other software developer that manages its own capital assets, and although Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission have indicated that Bitcoin may not be, in and of itself, a security or derivative, the Company’s application of KORA to its own holdings may be or may become regulated as a “registrable activity”, which would require the Company to apply for and obtain all required regulatory approvals or registrations or an exemption from any requirements to obtain regulatory approvals or registrations. The Company may not receive all necessary regulatory approvals, registrations or exemptions, to operate in Canada or elsewhere. Even if it receives all necessary regulatory approvals, registrations or exemptions, it may be subject to additional terms and conditions that impact or limit its current and future operations.

Cryptocurrency Risk

Bitcoin and other digital assets are relatively novel and are subject to significant uncertainty, which could adversely impact their price. Trading and price volatility with respect to cryptocurrencies have been high relative to other currencies. They are not backed by a central bank, national or international organization, and their value is determined by the value that market participants place on them through transactions. They are not widely held, difficult to purchase and store securely, and not fully regulated. As a result, pricing of Bitcoin or other digital assets may be highly volatile.

The application of state and federal securities laws and other laws and regulations to digital assets is unclear in certain respects, and it is possible that regulators in Canada, the United States or foreign countries may interpret or apply existing laws and regulations in a manner (or in differing manners) that adversely affects the price of bitcoin or the ability of individuals or institutions such as us to own or transfer bitcoin. Governments may also enact new laws and regulations, or pursue regulatory, legislative, enforcement or judicial actions, that could materially impact the price of bitcoin or the ability of individuals or institutions such as us to own or transfer bitcoin. It is not possible to predict whether, or when, new laws will be enacted that change the legal framework governing digital assets or provide additional authorities to regulators, or whether, or when, any other legislative bodies will take any similar actions. It is also not possible to predict the nature of any such additional laws or authorities, how additional legislation or regulatory oversight might impact the ability of digital asset markets to function, the willingness of financial and other institutions to continue to provide services to the digital assets industry, or how any new laws or regulations, or changes to existing laws.

There is a risk that some or all of the cryptocurrency holdings of the Company could be lost or stolen. Access could also be restricted by cybercrime against a service at which the Company maintain a hosted online wallet. To the extent that private keys to the Company’s digital wallets are lost, destroyed or otherwise compromised, the Company will be unable to access its cryptocurrency holdings and such private keys will not be capable of being restored by network. Any of these events may adversely affect the operations of the Company and, consequently, its reputation and profitability.

Cryptocurrency transactions are irrevocable and stolen or incorrectly transferred cryptocurrencies may be irretrievable. As a result, any incorrectly executed or fraudulent coin transactions could adversely affect the Company. Once a transaction has been verified and recorded in a block that is added to the blockchain, an incorrect transfer of a cryptocurrency or a theft of cryptocurrency generally will not be reversible and the Company may not be capable of seeking compensation for any such transfer or theft. Although the Company believes that any transfers that it transacts with respect to its cryptocurrency holdings will regularly be made by experienced members of the management team, it is possible that, through computer or human error, or through theft or criminal action, the Company’s treasury could be transferred in incorrect amounts or to unauthorized third parties, or to uncontrolled accounts, thereby affecting the Company’s financial condition.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) is a publicly listed venture builder advancing agentic AI at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance. Through its subsidiary Kora AI Pte Ltd, Pioneer has developed KORA, an AI-driven product focused on DeFi that is currently in private beta testing. The Company also maintains strategic minority equity interests in ventures driving innovation in AI and Bitcoin treasury strategies. These include Cykel AI Plc, Sundae Bar Plc, Supernova Digital Assets Plc. and Satsuma Technology Plc.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

