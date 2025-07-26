PITAKA Launches Aramid Fiber Ultra-Slim Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 – Superior Protection with a Bare-Metal Feel

Shenzhen, China–(Newsfile Corp. – July 25, 2025) – With the global release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 just around the corner, protecting your new device from day one is essential. PITAKA, an innovative brand in advanced materials technology, has officially launched its Aramid Fiber Ultra-Slim Case, custom-designed for Samsung’s two latest flagship foldables. Engineered for ultimate thinness and a sleek, near-bare-metal feel, the case offers superior protection while preserving the original aesthetics and handling of your device.

Designed for users who prioritize ultra-slim profiles and a bare-metal feel, this new case series is crafted from aerospace-grade aramid fiber and enhanced with PITAKA’s proprietary Fusion Weaving™ technology. The result is a case that delivers robust protection while preserving the original grip and sleekness of the device.

Equipped with PITAKA’s self-developed Amber Magnet Film™, the case remains exceptionally thin and lightweight, while offering full compatibility with MagSafe accessories. Users can effortlessly pair their new device with a wide range of magnetic accessories-without compromising on comfort or convenience.

Ultra-Slim Beyond Expectation, A Bare-Metal Feel Like No Other

The Aramid Fiber Ultra-Slim Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

Just 0.96mm thin and weighing approximately 21.21g – precisely tailored for the large foldable screen, delivering the perfect balance of slimness and protection.

The Aramid Fiber Ultra-Slim Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7

Only 1.02mm thick and about 15.14g in weight – designed specifically for the compact Flip form factor, offering enhanced protection without added bulk.

A Fusion of Aesthetics and Functionality, Built for Everyday Use

Aerospace-Grade Aramid Fiber – Lightweight, wear-resistant, and colorfast for lasting durability.

Fusion Weaving™ Technology – Breakthrough textile engineering creates a distinctive and refined visual appeal.

Amber Magnet Film™ – Enables full MagSafe compatibility with strong magnetic performance in an ultra-slim profile.

Silky-Smooth Texture – Skin-friendly and comfortable to hold, with a secure grip even during extended use.

Scratch-Resistant Raised Edges – Subtly elevated around the camera and screen for added peace of mind during daily use.

Officially released on July 9, 2025, the Aramid Fiber Ultra-Slim Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 & Flip7 is now available globally on PITAKA’s official website. It is offered in three color options-Black/Grey, Sunset, and Moonrise.

About PITAKA

PITAKA, a lifestyle brand focusing on material innovation and humanistic spirits, links cutting-edge materials and manufacturing techniques to daily supplies, and thus the world of fashion, design, culture, and creativity.

In the ancient Sanskrit language, PITAKA referred to the basket, implying diversification, inclusiveness, wisdom, and delivery. Our goal is to build daily equipment rich in wisdom, embrace diverse modern lifestyles, and light up inspiration for simple life by delivering fluid, interesting, and sustainable aesthetics of life to modern people who advocate minimalism and spiritual pursuit.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259945