Point Predictive Brings Industry-Leading Fraud Detection And Automation to MeridianLink Platform

Strategic partnership delivers turnkey access to advanced fraud prevention technology through leading loan origination platform

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Point Predictive, the leader in fraud prevention solutions for the lending industry, today announced a new integration with MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies. The new integration with MeridianLink® Consumer is in addition to the previous integration of MeridianLink DecisionLender®.

The new integration allows financial institutions to leverage Point Predictive’s comprehensive risk scoring, alerts, and reporting capabilities without leaving their existing MeridianLink Consumer workflow. By embedding AutoPass™ technology directly into the loan origination process, lenders can identify potential fraud in real time while simultaneously reducing document requirements for low-risk applicants. This empowers financial institutions to better protect themselves from fraud while helping to streamline the lending process for members and customers.

“Credit Unions and banks today face the challenge of combating increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes while meeting their members’ expectations for faster, safer, and more convenient lending experiences,” said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. “Our integration with MeridianLink Consumer addresses those challenges by delivering powerful fraud detection capabilities within lenders’ existing processes to help identify risk without introducing friction for legitimate borrowers. We are proud to expand our partnership with MeridianLink to bring our powerful scores and alerts to their over 1,900 customers that depend on them.”

AutoPass helps financial institutions automatically approve up to 80% of credit-approved applications by providing insights that can reduce requirements for proof of income, employment, and identity. The solution’s comprehensive risk score helps prevent 40% to 60% of loans that would default in the first 6-12 months, which often accounts for a significant portion of lender losses annually.

“At MeridianLink, we’re committed to providing our clients with best-in-class technology that enhances operational efficiency while protecting their financial interests,” said Megan Pulliam, SVP of Marketplace at MeridianLink. “Integrating Point Predictive’s AutoPass solution gives our clients powerful new tools to help combat fraud without sacrificing the streamlined lending experience that both consumers and financial institutions expect.”

For credit unions and community banks that may lack extensive fraud prevention resources, the integration provides enterprise-level protection through an easy-to-implement solution. The technology draws on Point Predictive’s proprietary data repository of over 87 billion risk insights, encompassing billions of risk attributes across hundreds of millions of historical loan applications from hundreds of lenders and banks.

The integration features over 150 comprehensive alerts to identify various fraud types, including identity fraud, income fraud, employment fraud, straw borrowers (those buying a vehicle for someone else but representing it is for themselves), collateral fraud (misrepresentation of the vehicle VIN number, etc.), and Dealer fraud.

Early adopters report significant benefits, including reduced fraud losses, faster application processing times, and increased loan conversion rates. One credit union using the integrated solution has seen a 45% reduction in stipulation requests and a 38% increase in conversions by automating their fraud checks with Point Predictive’s scores and alerts.

The integration is available to all MeridianLink Consumer, DecisionLender®, and LoansPQ platform customers.

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company’s data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund the majority of loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as paystubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Subsequently, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize a more profitable bottom line. For more information, please visit pointpredictive.com.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink’s cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification software solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.

For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

CONTACT: Point Predictive Media Contact Jill Robb jrobb@pointpredictive.com For more information contact info@pointpredictive.com MeridianLink Media Contact Erica Bigley Erica.Bigley@meridianlink.com