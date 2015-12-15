Quest Unveils AI to Cut Identity Threat Response Without Deep AD Skills

Security teams can now act faster on identity threats with plain-language insights, attacker context, and step-by-step remediation guidance

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quest Software , a global leader in securing critical IT infrastructure, modernising Microsoft and database environments, and driving data readiness for AI, today announced the global release of Security Guardian Intelligence, a generative AI enhancement to its Security Guardian identity threat detection and response (ITDR) platform. Built specifically for hybrid Active Directory and Microsoft Entra ID environments, the update helps organizations reduce investigation time and act faster on identity threats—even without specialized AD expertise.

“Security Guardian Intelligence doesn’t just detect identity threats—it explains them with business or board-level context,” said Heath Thompson, President, and Chief Product Officer at Quest. “It gives teams a faster way to prioritize real risk and take action, without needing to interpret every technical detail manually.”

Why It Matters: Identity Threats Are a Top Risk

Security and IT teams are under pressure. Identity based attacks are growing fast, and downtime from Active Directory issues can cost over $730,000 per hour. But teams are still slowed down by alert overload, disconnected tools, and a shortage of AD specialists.

The longer it takes to contain identity threats, the higher the impact. A successful ransomware attack can shut systems down for an average of 23 days, crippling operations and extending recovery timelines.

Security Guardian Intelligence (SGI) closes that gap with three high-impact capabilities:

Plain-language threat summaries : Turn raw AD findings into readable insights anyone can understand

: Turn raw AD findings into readable insights anyone can understand Mapped attacker behavior : Tied to MITRE ATT&CK tactics and real-world breach scenarios

: Tied to MITRE ATT&CK tactics and real-world breach scenarios Built-in remediation: Follow step-by-step resolution guidance with no scripting or escalation required

“We support customers across industries who are drowning in identity alerts but lack the in-house expertise to act on them,” said Eric Aslaksen, General Manager of Security and CISO at ivision. “Security Guardian already gives visibility – SGI adds the context and speed they’ve been missing. By helping surface what matters and guiding the response, it’s shaping up to be a valuable tool in our identity security toolkit.”

Legacy Platforms Can’t Keep Up

Unlike legacy platforms still anchored in on-premises architectures and now retrofitting AI features, Quest built Security Guardian for the cloud from day one, ready for modern identity environments and real-time use of Generative AI.

Where traditional on-prem tools often struggle to operationalize large language models (LLMs) due to performance and infrastructure limitations, Quest’s architecture enables secure, real-time application of LLMs across live identity telemetry, without workarounds or bolt-ons. The result is faster insights, better context, and more scalable threat response.

Cloud-Native by Design. AI-Ready from the Start

SGI is embedded directly into Quest’s cloud-native platform and purpose-built for Active Directory and Entra ID environments. It uses a click-to-context model that takes users from an identity alert to the business impact and recommended fix in a single step. SGI doesn’t just summarize log data, it analyzes live signals, maps them to real-world attacker behavior, and delivers clear guidance to act—even without a senior identity specialist on the team.

Built-In at No Extra Cost.

Security Guardian Intelligence is now available to all existing Security Guardian customers at no additional cost.

It also integrates seamlessly with other Quest solutions across its Cybersecurity & Resilience portfolio, including enterprise backup and disaster recovery, endpoint protection, and 24/7 incident response, making it easier to protect most critical assets at every stage of the attack lifecycle.

About Quest Software

Quest Software creates technology and solutions that build the foundation for enterprise AI. Focused on data management and governance, cybersecurity and platform modernization, Quest helps organizations address their most pressing challenges and make the promise of AI a reality. Around the globe, more than 45,000 companies including over 90% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest Software. For more information, visit www.quest.com or follow Quest Software on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

