RadarFirst Unveils Radar AI Risk™, The Breakthrough Product Powering Next-Gen AI Compliance

PORTLAND, Ore., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RadarFirst, a leader in regulatory risk automation, today announced the launch of Radar AI Risk, the industry’s first end-to-end solution purpose-built for AI governance under global frameworks such as the EU AI Act, with U.S. and U.K. regulations close behind.

“Radar AI Risk gives enterprises a dynamic, future-ready foundation for AI governance,” said Lauren Wallace, Chief Legal Officer at RadarFirst. “Guided by our principles of transparency, adaptability, and proactive legal alignment, we’ll continue extending coverage, partnering with customers as regulations evolve and new use cases emerge.”

As organizations deploy hundreds of new AI applications every month, legacy tools such as spreadsheets, siloed committees, and generic GRC systems can’t keep up. Radar AI Risk replaces these fragmented approaches with a unified platform designed to evolve alongside emerging requirements:

Conversational Intake: Capture rich, context-driven model details via a streamlined web interface.

Automated Classification: Instantly map models to EU AI Act risk tiers with a transparent scoring framework built to flexibly incorporate new regulations and policies as they emerge

Mapped Regulatory Guidance: Receive explicit risk-assessment rationale tied directly to applicable laws and regulations.

Versioned System Inventory: Maintain a centralized, version-controlled registry of AI systems, assessments, and documentation for effortless audits.

Rapid Assessments: Turn model reviews from hours into minutes, backed by continuous updates from your legal review team.

Third-Party Coverage: Apply the same rigorous risk process to in-house and vendor-sourced AI systems.

Audit-Ready Documentation: Generate timestamped, versioned assessments with a single click and review enhanced dashboard exports.

Unified Dashboards: Gain real-time visibility across Legal, Risk, Audit, and Executive teams.

Remediation & Overrides: Accept recommended actions or document custom responses, all tracked in one secure system of record.

Built on the Patented Radar® Platform: Leverage our proven, nine-patent-backed foundation for regulatory automation and control.

Early adopters in finance, healthcare, and insurance report dramatic drops in manual errors and audit-prep time while unifying stakeholders around a single source of truth.

“Our clients needed more than static scripts; they wanted a purpose-built platform that grows with their AI ambitions,” said Zach Burnett, CEO of RadarFirst. “Radar AI Risk delivers continuous innovation, automation, and real-time insights so teams can confidently chart the course ahead.”

Radar AI Risk is available immediately. To learn more about Radar AI Risk, www.radarfirst.com/product/radar-ai-risk/

About RadarFirst

RadarFirst is a regulatory risk automation platform that empowers global enterprises to simplify complex decision-making and ensure the responsible and legal use of data across the organization. With patented workflows, real-time risk assessments, and built-in compliance intelligence, RadarFirst helps teams respond faster, reduce exposure, and unify stakeholders around a single source of truth. From incident response to third-party oversight, RadarFirst transforms regulatory risk into a strategic advantage, building trust, improving defensibility, and fueling enterprise growth.

