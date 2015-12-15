Revenera Achieves ISO 27001 Certification of its Information Security Management System (ISMS)

ITASCA, Ill., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revenera, a division of Flexera Software LLC and producer of innovative platforms that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time-to-value, and monetize what matters, today announced its ISO 27001 (ISO/IEC 27001) certification for the Information Security Management System (ISMS) supporting the assets, technologies and processes employed by Revenera for processing, management, and delivery of its software monetization, entitlement management and monetization services to its customers, including FlexNet Operations, FlexNet Embedded, and FlexNet Publisher. The certification was performed by Schellman Compliance, LLC, an ANAB- and UKAS- accredited certification body based in the United States.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard for the establishment and certification of an information security management system (ISMS). The standard specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining and improving a documented ISMS within the context of the organization’s overall business risks. It sets forth a risk-based approach that focuses on adequate and proportionate security controls that protect information assets and give confidence to interested parties.

To achieve the certification, Revenera demonstrated its systematic and ongoing approach to managing sensitive company and customer information through its software monetization platform, entitlement management and licensing solutions. As a result, these products are now recognized as fully compliant with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 global security standard. Revenera also established a formal program to maintain the certification.

“Revenera is a leader in helping software suppliers to drive top line revenue with modern software monetization and understand usage and compliance with software usage analytics,” said Conal Gallagher, CIO & CISO at Flexera. “This ISO certification assures each of our software supplier customers that both their data and their end customers’ data are secure and meets the rigorous international standard.”

