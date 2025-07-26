Sagtec Global (NASDAQ SAGT) Achieves Key Milestone in UAE Smart Hospitality Deal; On Track for 2025 Revenue Recognition

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), a provider of enterprise software solutions for high-growth verticals, today announced the successful delivery of the first phase of its previously disclosed US$10 million smart hospitality contract in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in partnership with SMD Tech – FZCO. The Company has received the first milestone payment, validating both project execution and commercial delivery.

The deal, originally announced in July 2025, is structured with over 60% of total value as multi-year recurring revenue, covering software licensing, analytics, hosting, and long-term service. The project remains on schedule for full delivery in 2025, with corresponding revenue capture anticipated within the current fiscal year.

“This milestone represents more than operational progress—it reinforces our ability to monetize large-scale SaaS contracts, generate recurring cash flow, and expand strategically in a high-growth international market,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director & CEO of Sagtec Global. “It reflects our disciplined execution and strong regional partnerships.”

Momentum Across Vertical SaaS Offerings

In addition to progress in the UAE, Sagtec confirms that its Speed+ Smart Ordering System, which supports a US$30 million pipeline across Southeast Asia, has now been successfully deployed to commercial end-users. Speed+ is a cloud-based solution tailored for the F&B and hospitality industries, designed to improve service efficiency and increase revenue per transaction.

These dual deployments reinforce Sagtec’s strategy to scale vertically integrated SaaS platforms across multiple industries—hospitality, F&B, and smart infrastructure—with a strong focus on monetizable outcomes.

“We are executing on multiple fronts with clear revenue visibility,” added Ng. “These wins strengthen our position ahead of our next earnings cycle and demonstrate the scalability of our recurring revenue model.”

Well-Positioned in a US$30B+ Market

With the UAE hospitality sector forecasted to reach US$37.7 billion by 2033 (IMARC Group), Sagtec’s expansion into the Middle East positions the Company at the center of a regional transformation toward smart tourism and digital-first guest experiences.

Backed by a resilient balance sheet and growing recurring revenue base, Sagtec remains focused on margin-accretive growth, product innovation, and geographic expansion to drive long-term shareholder value.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global is a technology company delivering customizable software solutions to the hospitality, F&B, and enterprise sectors. The Company also operates digital infrastructure businesses, data hosting & analysis services through its Malaysian Subsidiary, CL Technologies.

