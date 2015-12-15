Schurz Communications Launches Schurz Broadband Group to Accelerate Community-Focused Fiber Broadband Growth

Company Announces SBG Leadership; Diego Anderson Named President; Jim Kronenbusch Appointed CTO; Sheryl Rosen Named CMO

MISHAWAKA, Ind., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Schurz Communications, Inc. (“Schurz”) today announced the formation of Schurz Broadband Group (SBG), a new division designed to unify and amplify the strengths of regional fiber-based internet providers under one mission-driven broadband organization. SBG will advance innovation, fiber expansion, and digital access while maintaining the local leadership, brand identity, and customer trust that define each of its operating companies.

“By launching SBG, we are maximizing our support for our broadband properties,” said John Reardon, president and CEO, Schurz Communications. “The SBG leadership team excels in creating strategic opportunities for our broadband businesses. We’re excited to see the meaningful impact this important organization will deliver.”

SBG supports all of Schurz’s regional broadband companies: Antietam Broadband in Maryland, Burlington Telecom in Vermont, Hiawatha Broadband in Minnesota, Long Lines Broadband in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, NKTelco in Ohio, and Orbitel Communications in Arizona. Each provider will continue to operate independently and locally under its own brand name, preserving deep roots in the communities they serve, while gaining access to shared strategic resources and technology leadership through SBG.

“Schurz Broadband Group reflects our belief that broadband connectivity should be both cutting-edge fiber-based innovation and locally driven community-centered economic development,” said Diego Anderson, President of Schurz Broadband Group. “We are excited to be bringing our regional companies together in a new way—while also preserving what makes them special: being local, creating new opportunities to grow, innovate, and deliver an exceptional customer experience.”

To support this organization, Schurz has announced the appointment of the SBG senior leadership team to guide the group’s strategy and operational alignment.

Diego Anderson will serve as SBG’s President, overseeing the division’s vision, strategy, integration, and overall performance. Jim Kronenbusch will be Chief Technology Officer, leading technology, product innovation, OSS/BSS digital strategy infrastructure development, and network scalability across the group. And Sheryl S. Rosen has been named Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for marketing, brand strategy, retention, product marketing, lead generation, and go-to-market strategy alignment across locations.

“We have the platform to bring the best of what each company has built into a stronger, smarter, faster network of ideas and infrastructure,” said Kronenbusch. “Our goal is to deliver unmatched innovative performance and reliability—always with the customer at the center.”

“We are creating something distinct in the broadband space—a group that honors its local brands while aligning around a shared future,” said Rosen. “We are banded together by our Flight product suite, led by Flight Fiber. SBG is collaboration with purpose and an eye to the future.”

Schurz is a family-owned corporation that has been helping businesses, communities and individuals make meaningful connections for five generations. The Schurz legacy began in newspaper publishing, radio, and television, and today, the company remains committed to making information more accessible through the platforms and technology of the digital age. Schurz Communications’ recent investments include regional broadband companies and cloud managed services providers, and the company’s portfolio also includes a variety of minority investments. For more information, visit: www.schurz.com.

