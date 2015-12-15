Sift Accelerates Industry Leadership with Product Innovations and Market Recognition in First Half of 2025

AI-powered fraud prevention leader delivers breakthrough Identity Trust XD framework, achieves #1 position in G2 rankings for second consecutive year, and expands global partner program

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sift , the AI-powered fraud platform delivering identity trust for leading global businesses, today announced a series of significant milestones achieved in the first half of 2025, demonstrating the company’s continued market leadership and its focus on customer-centric innovation. The period marked new growth in product capabilities, industry recognition, and global expansion initiatives.

Customer Recognition

Sift once again secured the #1 ranking across all fraud-related categories in G2’s 2025 Summer Reports, marking the second consecutive year the company has achieved the top position in Fraud Detection, E-Commerce Fraud Protection, and Risk-Based Authentication (RBA). G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace and Sift’s recognition is based on the reviews of 500 real Sift users, a 42% increase since the 2024 Summer Reports and 52% more reviews than the closest category competitor.

Product Innovations: Identity Trust XD Framework

In March 2025, Sift introduced Identity Trust XD , a groundbreaking innovation that delivers unprecedented visibility into digital identity behavior across multiple dimensions. The new offering accelerates more confident and accurate decisions powered by Sift’s Global Data Network, which processes more than 1 trillion events annually.

Identity Trust XD transforms fragmented digital identity data into contextual insights, providing crucial, embedded context so that risk teams can make more informed decisions. The solution optimizes resources by minimizing analyst workload, increases revenue by accelerating consumer onboarding, reduces fraud loss through improved decision accuracy, and enhances decision confidence with deeper insights.

“The first half of 2025 has been transformative for Sift and our customers,” said Kris Nagel, CEO of Sift. “We’re not just evolving our technology—we’re ushering in the era of identity trust to transform fraud decisioning for the market. With Identity Trust XD, businesses can move beyond traditional fraud trade-offs and instead use identity intelligence as a competitive advantage.”

AI-Powered Capabilities Drive Operational Efficiency

In May 2025, Sift announced ActivityIQ , a generative AI-powered innovation that identifies and communicates account takeover (ATO) fraud patterns directly in the Sift Console experience that might otherwise go undetected. Built upon Activity Analyzer, ActivityIQ saves analysts significant time by summarizing risk patterns across multiple accounts simultaneously, potentially saving hundreds of hours in aggregate for customers using ATO Defense.

Additional innovations unveiled in the first half of 2025 include:

FIBR In-Console Integration : Brings Sift’s industry-first Fraud Industry Benchmarking Resource directly into the Sift Console, allowing customers to compare their fraud metrics against industry peers without leaving their operational hub.

: Brings Sift’s industry-first Fraud Industry Benchmarking Resource directly into the Sift Console, allowing customers to compare their fraud metrics against industry peers without leaving their operational hub. Automatic Chargeback Labeling : Creates a feedback loop for payment fraud prevention by automatically updating machine learning models with chargeback outcomes.

: Creates a feedback loop for payment fraud prevention by automatically updating machine learning models with chargeback outcomes. Global Identity Insights: Provides comprehensive profile views of user behavior and risk outcomes with other Sift customers, reducing research time and minimizing human error during reviews.

Partner Program Expansion

In April 2025, Sift announced a significant expansion of its Partner Program , designed to support partners in transforming digital risk into revenue opportunities. The enhanced program includes multiple partnership categories: Referral Partners, Authorized Resellers, and Service Providers, each aligned with prescribed annual sales revenue goals, technical capabilities, and product certifications.

The enhanced program reflects Sift’s commitment to enabling partners across multiple engagement models, from referral opportunities to full implementation services, as they serve the rapidly expanding fraud prevention market.

About Sift

Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform delivering identity trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly. Brands including DoorDash, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to unlock growth and deliver seamless consumer experiences. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

