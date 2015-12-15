Social DeFi Platform Imagen AI Now Available on Coinbase Wallet

Imagen Network (IMAGE) expands accessibility by integrating with Coinbase Wallet, bringing its AI-powered social tools to a broader Web3 audience.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – July 22, 2025) – Imagen Network, the AI-powered decentralized social and DeFi platform, is now available on Coinbase Wallet, one of the most widely used self-custody crypto wallets. The integration provides seamless access to the IMAGE token and Imagen’s ecosystem for users across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/259596_37902957d4ef8a68_001.jpg

Advancing intelligent tools for decentralized digital experiences.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/259596_37902957d4ef8a68_001full.jpg

With this listing, users can now store, send, and interact with $IMAGE directly within the Coinbase Wallet interface. It also opens the door to decentralized app connectivity, token swaps, and multichain interaction for creators, community members, and developers engaging with Imagen’s AI-driven tools.

As a Social DeFi platform, Imagen combines content ownership, AI personalization, adaptive moderation, and economic coordination under one decentralized infrastructure. Its integration with Coinbase Wallet strengthens cross-chain accessibility and reduces barriers to onboarding by providing trusted wallet support for a growing global community.

Imagen continues to expand its reach by connecting AI social innovation with secure, user-friendly Web3 access tools—paving the way for intelligent, expressive, and tokenized community building.

About Imagen Network
Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

Media Contact
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
media@kajlabs.com

Social Media
Twitter
Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259596

