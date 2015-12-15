Solodev Achieves Latest AWS Government Competency, Powering Citizen Experiences with AI and Cloud Innovation

Solodev, an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, maintains its leadership in public sector innovation, helping government agencies modernize digital services, support public safety, and deliver AI-powered citizen experiences.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solodev, the AI Content Management Platform for AWS, announced today that it has achieved the latest Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency, with validated specializations in Citizen Services and Public Safety. The announcement follows the recent launch of Solodev Public Sector, a cloud-first platform built for government agencies and community infrastructure that serves citizens with AI and cloud technologies to help ensure mission-critical uptime and compliance.

Solodev was recognized at the AWS Public Sector Summit in Washington, DC, in June, alongside a select group of partners—including Accenture, Datadog, Okta, and other leading technology vendors—for delivering secure, scalable, and innovative solutions to government agencies.

The achievement of this latest AWS Government Competency marks a significant milestone for Solodev. The recognition validates continued leadership and expertise in supporting AI and cloud solutions across the public sector, helping agencies modernize infrastructure, shift from capital expenditure (CapEx) to operational expenditure (OpEx), and deliver next-generation citizen experiences.

The timing is critical. According to industry research, by 2030, a significant portion of government operations is expected to be cloud-based, with the global cloud computing market projected to reach $1.614 trillion. Agencies are migrating legacy workloads and designing new, cloud-native applications to meet public demand. As such, governments require the best products and services to make their AI and cloud journey successful.

With its cloud-native platform and API-first content management capabilities, Solodev enables governments to evolve beyond static websites into fully composable digital experiences. Through integrations with AI-powered tools, Solodev empowers agencies to automate service delivery, support citizens through intelligent AI assistants, and deliver dynamic content across channels and devices. These capabilities are essential as digital services become the front line of citizen engagement.

Solodev’s specializations within the AWS Government Competency include:

Citizen Services: Supporting cities, counties, and transportation agencies with secure, scalable solutions for online services, licensing, permitting, and community engagement. Solodev helps organizations reduce infrastructure complexity and rapidly deploy cloud-first experiences that meet the needs of today’s digital citizens – including AI-powered search and chat that makes it easier to seek accurate answers via a secure, scalable, fully-automated UX.

Public Safety: Delivering resilient, mission-critical websites and communication tools for sheriff's offices, emergency management agencies, and first responders. With disaster-ready infrastructure built on AWS, Solodev ensures the public has uninterrupted access to vital information during hurricanes, wildfires, and other emergencies.

“This recognition is more than a milestone—it’s a mandate,” said Shawn Moore, CTO of Solodev. “Government agencies are under increasing pressure to innovate and respond faster, especially in areas like public safety and citizen engagement. With AWS, we’re helping our customers build that future with cutting-edge technologies like AI—securely, reliably, and at scale. Above all, it’s about trust. Citizens expect it, and we’re proud to help government deliver on it.”

Solodev supports public sector organizations with a marketplace of apps and services, helping government agencies tap the power of AI, cloud, blockchain, and more. With a majority of organizations adding AI to their stacks, Solodev is currently deploying easy-to-use apps and AI agents powered by AWS and Amazon Bedrock, including:

AI Site Search

AI Enterprise Chat

AI App Copilot with HTML Vision™

For public sector CIOs, CTOs, and digital leaders interested in testing these AI services on their websites, Solodev offers a three-month AI pilot project for government agencies. To get started, click here.

For more information about Solodev’s public sector solutions, visit www.solodev.com/public-sector.

About Solodev

Solodev helps developers and organizations around the globe build amazing customer experiences, from code to cloud. The Solodev Platform provides the most complete ecosystem for developing apps and launching brands powered by cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies, reinforced by world-class consulting, training, managed services, and 24/7 human support. An Amazon Web Services Advanced Technology Partner, Solodev has achieved AWS competencies in Government, Education, and Advertising & Marketing Technology. Solodev products and services can be purchased at www.solodev.com or in the AWS Marketplace.

