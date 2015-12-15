StoneCo Ltd. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 07th, 2025

George Town, Grand Cayman–(Newsfile Corp. – July 8, 2025) – StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) (“Stone”) today announces that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 07th, 2025, after the market closes. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss its results on the same day at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT).

The conference call can be accessed live over the Zoom webinar (ID: 893 8552 0403| Password: 684832). You can also access the meeting over the phone by dialing +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 21 3958 7888. Callers from the UK can dial +44 330 088 5830. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone’s investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

The Company also hereby informs that it will initiate its Quiet Period related to its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 23rd, 2025.

About Stone

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology and software solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

Contact:

Investor Relations
investors@stone.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258189

