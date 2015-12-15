Syncfusion® Announces Essential Studio® 2025 Volume 2

Performance boosts and new components for the web and MAUI suites

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syncfusion®, Inc., the enterprise technology partner of choice, announces the release of Essential Studio® 2025 Volume 2. This release introduces two new controls for .NET MAUI, a Block Editor control for the JS 2 suites like React, a Spreadsheet in Blazor, and new features for all platforms.

“This latest release is a major leap forward in empowering React developers to build smarter, faster, and more engaging applications,” said Syncfusion® CEO Daniel Jebaraj. “With the introduction of the Block Editor and in-grid charting to our pure React components, we’re helping teams ship polished, high-performance apps with less effort and greater confidence.”

React

The new Block Editor component is a sophisticated content editor with many types of interactive content blocks and text-formatting options. React developers can now embed the Charts component directly into the DataGrid component. This integration provides richer visualizations to help users better understand the data they’re analyzing.

Essential JS 2

The other JS 2 component suites have also received the Block Editor component and a performance improvement in the Diagram control that makes it 92% faster when loading 10,000 nodes, connectors, and annotations.

Among the feature additions, users can apply squiggly lines to text in the PDF Viewer and use zooming in its page organizer to better identify the pages being arranged. The Gantt Chart also has many improvements. For example, users can toggle weekend visibility and display work breakdown structure columns.

.NET MAUI

The .NET MAUI suite has gained two new controls:

Color Picker: Users can select colors from various color palettes or a spectrum.

Dock Layout: A layout panel that automatically arranges child elements by docking them to the top, left, right, or bottom of a container in the order that they are declared.

Users can now programmatically add UI elements as custom stamps to a document in the PDF Viewer . The DataGrid receives multiple updates, such as row templates and clipboard operations.

Blazor

The new Spreadsheet control gives users an Excel-like experience for handling complex data scenarios, with formula calculations, data manipulation, and file operations. Users of eight existing controls, including the Scheduler, Diagram, and TreeGrid, will enjoy major boosts in performance.

All the controls in the Syncfusion Blazor suite also received support for the latest .NET 10 preview versions.

These are just a few of the highlights from the Essential Studio 2025 Volume 2 release. To see all the new features and enhancements, check out the Volume 2 blog , What’s New page , or release notes . Current subscribers can download the new version from the License and Downloads page after logging in.

