Talkdesk introduces new multi-storefront capability for retailers

Retailers can now manage customer service across multiple Shopify and other commerce storefronts within a single Talkdesk account

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talkdesk®, Inc. today announced Talkdesk Multi-Store Commerce Integration, a new capability that enables multi-brand retailers to manage customer service across multiple Shopify and other commerce storefronts within a single Talkdesk account, streamlining operations and enhancing the customer experience (CX). The agnostic multi-shop connector integrates with any commerce engine, including BigCommerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and Adobe Commerce Cloud.

In today’s complex retail landscape, global brands often have different storefronts for each regional website, which can result in fragmented customer service. Talkdesk’s new multi-store integration addresses this by providing a unified platform for managing customer interactions across a brand or store portfolio.

“Retailers need agile solutions that can keep pace with their growth and diverse brand strategies,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk. “Our new multi-store integration empowers them to deliver consistent, efficient support across every customer touchpoint, regardless of which brand they’re engaging with. This not only improves customer satisfaction but also significantly reduces operational complexities for our retail partners.”

Available as part of Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud, the Multi-Store Commerce Integration offers several benefits for retailers:

Streamlined Agent Workflows: Agents can now efficiently support customers across multiple brands, all within a single Talkdesk interface. This eliminates the need for agents to switch between different systems, improving productivity and reducing resolution times.

Agents can now efficiently support customers across multiple brands, all within a single Talkdesk interface. This eliminates the need for agents to switch between different systems, improving productivity and reducing resolution times. Enhanced Customer Experience: By providing agents with a holistic view of customer interactions across brands, the integration ensures customers receive consistent and personalized support, even if they shop with multiple brands within a retailer’s portfolio. This removes friction and builds loyalty.

By providing agents with a holistic view of customer interactions across brands, the integration ensures customers receive consistent and personalized support, even if they shop with multiple brands within a retailer’s portfolio. This removes friction and builds loyalty. Accelerated Deployment and Scalability: The agnostic connector simplifies integration with all commerce engines, reducing deployment complexity and accelerating time-to-value. Retailers can “deploy once, deliver to many,” easily extending virtual agents, voice, chat, and SMS capabilities across numerous brand experiences. For example, a retailer can deploy a single artificial intelligence (AI) agent across the entire brand portfolio, rather than having to deploy multiple agents across several brands.

The agnostic connector simplifies integration with all commerce engines, reducing deployment complexity and accelerating time-to-value. Retailers can “deploy once, deliver to many,” easily extending virtual agents, voice, chat, and SMS capabilities across numerous brand experiences. For example, a retailer can deploy a single artificial intelligence (AI) agent across the entire brand portfolio, rather than having to deploy multiple agents across several brands. Improved Onboarding: The ability to identify and serve customers across brands with clarity and speed not only enhances customer service quality but also accelerates the onboarding process for new retail partners and brands.

This new capability is a game-changer for retailers looking to optimize their customer service operations, scale efficiently, and deliver a superior customer experience across their entire brand ecosystem.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is leading a new era in customer experience with Customer Experience Automation (CXA)—a new category and platform designed to automate the full complexity of modern customer journeys. CXA replaces fragmented, human-coordinated workflows with autonomous, multi-agent AI orchestration that delivers intelligent, scalable, and outcome-focused service across the entire CX lifecycle.

At the core of CXA is the Talkdesk Data Cloud, which turns transcripts, call recordings, case notes, and customer records from across CRMs and systems of record into real-time, actionable knowledge. This enables AI agents to operate with full context, collaborating seamlessly to resolve complex customer problems with speed, precision, and adaptability.

Talkdesk CXA supports both cross-industry workflows and industry-specialized use cases in sectors like retail , healthcare , financial services , utilities , travel , and government . With prebuilt AI agents, a virtuous automation cycle (Discover, Build, Orchestrate, Measure), and rapid time-to-value, Talkdesk helps enterprises modernize customer experience without the need for a full rip-and-replace.

Trusted by global brands and recognized for continuous innovation, Talkdesk empowers organizations to grow revenue, reduce costs, and transform service delivery through coordinated, AI-driven automation. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

