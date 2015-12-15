TeleVox Launches Innovative Planned Outreach Program, Expanding Access to Proactive Patient Care for Small Practices

OMAHA, Neb., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TeleVox, the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management platforms, is addressing the outreach gap in patient care with the launch of the Planned Outreach Program. This new solution, integrated within the award-winning TeleVox Practice Edition platform, is designed to drive patient engagement results for small practices with smart, automated outreach.

TeleVox Practice Edition offers a suite of services designed specifically to help physicians and their staff overcome common industry challenges, including inefficient scheduling processes, poor communication, low retention, and reputation management, using the latest in generative AI technology. The platform recently earned “Best Practice Management Solution” in the annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards.

The Planned Outreach Program enhances Practice Edition’s patient communication capabilities by delivering prebuilt, specialty-specific campaigns and launch-ready templates focused on seasonal and recurring care needs. With the new Annual Campaign Planning feature, practices can proactively select and schedule preferred outreach campaigns for the year. The intuitive Setup Wizard streamlines configuration, enabling staff to quickly launch outreach efforts with minimal training. The Smart List Builder leverages past appointment data or imported patient contact lists to ensure targeted communication. Messages can be delivered through SMS or IVR—whichever is most convenient for the patient—to ensure broad and effective communication. Patients who respond are seamlessly added to a Patient Request page for easy scheduling, while the Multi-Touch Follow-Up feature automatically re-engages those who do not initially respond.

“Too often, patients miss critical preventive care simply because practices lack the time or tools to reach out consistently. With the Planned Outreach Program, we’re democratizing access to sophisticated engagement technology—making it easier for small practices to deliver the kind of proactive care their patients deserve,” said Akshay Mathur, Principal Product Manager at TeleVox. “The Planned Outreach Program empowers practices to drive vital follow-up care—such as vaccinations and annual checkups—that not only improves patient health outcomes but also increases practice revenue. It’s a win-win for both patients and providers.”

With this powerful platform, TeleVox is leveling the playing field—enabling small practices to match the engagement sophistication of large systems and allowing their patient engagement efforts to rival those of larger health systems without added overhead. Providers benefit from increased appointment volume, reduced no-shows, and fewer gaps in care, all of which contribute to higher revenue and better clinical outcomes. The reduction in manual tasks eases staff workload, while patients benefit from a proactive, personalized care experience through timely, multi-touch reminders and clear guidance at every step.

Find more information about the Planned Outreach Program here.

About TeleVox

TeleVox, part of WestCX within West Technology Group, is a trusted leader in digital patient relationship management. Recognized for innovation with honors like the MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Practice Management Solution, TeleVox helps providers of all sizes deliver timely, effective, and personalized care. From automated outreach to generative AI-powered communication, TeleVox is transforming the way healthcare organizations connect with their patients—reducing staff burden, improving outcomes, and enhancing care journeys. Our solutions are trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations, including hospitals, health systems, and community health centers, to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient relationship management platform integrates seamlessly with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. Additionally, our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders, reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are made possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue, making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of WestCX, within West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

For more information, please visit www.televox.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7487cd85-a931-434c-b5f5-bc91b57ae388