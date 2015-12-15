Texas Flood Victims Offered 30 Days Free Storage at 37 U-Haul Centers

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#30daysfree–U-Haul® has expanded an existing disaster relief offering in metro San Antonio to include its Company centers across metro Austin, where Central Texas flood victims needing a dry and secure place to stow belongings can receive 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® services.





The Guadalupe River’s catastrophic flooding has tragically resulted in the loss of life. Intense rains also produced property damage for many residents.

Access to dry and secure self-storage units and portable storage containers can assist communities during the clean-up and recovery process after natural disasters.

By adding 21 centers in metro Austin to 16 stores in the San Antonio area, there are 37 U-Haul-owned and -operated facilities now participating in the goodwill offer.

The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability at participating facilities. The U-Box portable container offer is for on-site storage at Company centers.

People seeking more information on the 30 days free storage offer or needing to arrange services can contact their nearest regional office or stop by a U-Haul self-storage facility in the cities below:

U-Haul Co. of North Austin (13 stores)



Store locations: Austin, Cedar Park, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Pflugerville, Round Rock, Temple



(512) 865-4154

U-Haul Co. of South Austin (8 stores)



Store locations: Austin



(512) 331-7705

U-Haul Co. of San Antonio East (7 stores)



Store locations: New Braunfels, San Antonio



(210) 731-2805

U-Haul Co. of San Antonio West (9 stores)



Store locations: San Antonio



(210) 569-0962

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

