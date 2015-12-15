Texas Flood Victims Offered 30 Days Free Storage at 37 U-Haul Centers

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#30daysfree–U-Haul® has expanded an existing disaster relief offering in metro San Antonio to include its Company centers across metro Austin, where Central Texas flood victims needing a dry and secure place to stow belongings can receive 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® services.


The Guadalupe River’s catastrophic flooding has tragically resulted in the loss of life. Intense rains also produced property damage for many residents.

Access to dry and secure self-storage units and portable storage containers can assist communities during the clean-up and recovery process after natural disasters.

By adding 21 centers in metro Austin to 16 stores in the San Antonio area, there are 37 U-Haul-owned and -operated facilities now participating in the goodwill offer.

The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability at participating facilities. The U-Box portable container offer is for on-site storage at Company centers.

People seeking more information on the 30 days free storage offer or needing to arrange services can contact their nearest regional office or stop by a U-Haul self-storage facility in the cities below:

U-Haul Co. of North Austin (13 stores)

Store locations: Austin, Cedar Park, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Pflugerville, Round Rock, Temple

(512) 865-4154

U-Haul Co. of South Austin (8 stores)

Store locations: Austin

(512) 331-7705

U-Haul Co. of San Antonio East (7 stores)

Store locations: New Braunfels, San Antonio

(210) 731-2805

U-Haul Co. of San Antonio West (9 stores)

Store locations: San Antonio

(210) 569-0962

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

Celebrating our 80th anniversary in 2025, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 24,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The U-Haul app makes it easy for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and -return options on their smartphones with our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers’ patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 193,900 trucks, 138,200 trailers and 40,300 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 1,060,000 rentable storage units and 92.0 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

Contacts

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com
Phone: 602-760-4941

Website: uhaul.com

