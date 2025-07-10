Tianci international: Discussing Strategic Opportunities for the Shipping and Logistics Industry to Integrate with Blockchain technology and RWA

HONG KONG, July 10, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Recently, Hong Kong officially released the Policy Statement 2.0 on the Development of Digital Assets in Hong Kong, which explicitly listed RWA as a key development direction, actively explored its integration with local advantageous industries, and intended to inject new vitality into the traditional industry with the help of blockchain technology. Tianci international (CIIT) has long focused on the cutting-edge trends in the industry and quickly captured the huge potential behind this policy signal. Tianci is well aware that the integration of blockchain technology and shipping logistics is expected to bring more innovation opportunities to the company and open up a brand-new growth track.

In order to explore this innovative integration model, Tianci has recently organized several seminars on ‘RWA and Shipping Logistics Business’. The conference gathered senior experts and industry elites from shipping, finance, blockchain technology and other fields to discuss the prospect of blockchain technology and token issuance application, implementation path and challenges in shipping logistics.

In terms of shipping enterprises issuing token, Tianci has clarified the feasibility and key processes of digital token issuance for core assets such as ships and warehousing facilities. Experts emphasizes the need to establish a rigorous asset valuation system and compliance framework to ensure that the issuance process is transparent, fair and legal. Experts also made an in-depth analysis of blockchain technology, the organic combination of RWA and shipping logistics, and the underlying operation logic.

Talking about the opportunities and challenges brought by blockchain technology and token issuance to the shipping logistics industry, experts agreed that Hong Kong is expected to create a vibrant RWA logistics ecosystem in the future, which will bring new growth momentum to the whole industry; however, at the same time, experts think it is also facing a lot of challenges such as complicated regulatory compliance and technical safety and security, which are urgently needed to be tackled by all parties in the industry.

The success of this seminar has provided Tianci with valuable ideas and directions for exploring the integration of RWA and shipping logistics, and has strengthened the company’s determination to continue to plough into this innovative field. Tianci will take this seminar as an opportunity to explore the implementation path of blockchain technology in shipping logistics together with its industry partners, and strive to be at the forefront of token issuance application practice in the industry.

Tianci firmly believes that, with the continuous maturity of the technology, the in-depth fusion of blockchain technology and RWA and shipping logistics will bring about a brand-new change in the industry development, and create a broader market space and value growth.

Media contact

Brand Name: Tianci International

Contact Person: Marketing Team

Email: ir@rqscapital.com

Website: tianci-ciit.com

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com