Top 10 U.S. States & Cities for Solopreneurs to Maximize Profits in 2025, According to DesignRush

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – July 7, 2025) –  As solo entrepreneurship surges to a record 30.4 million Americans in 2025, where you live has become a key factor in determining not just revenue, but sustainable profit.

A new study from B2B marketplace DesignRush reveals the best places in the U.S. for solopreneurs to retain the highest profit after expenses.

To uncover where solo business owners keep the most money after rent, food, and healthcare, DesignRush analyzed solopreneur revenue and cost-of-living data across all 50 states and major metro areas.

Key Findings:

  • Delaware is the most profitable state for solopreneurs, with a post-expense income of $47,838 – See State Ranking
  • Dover, DE is the #1 most profitable city, where solo founders keep $66,263 annually – See City Ranking
  • Wyoming and North Dakota also round out the top three states for solopreneur profit.
  • Other high-profit cities include Cheyenne, WY ($57,266) and Carson City, NV ($48,653).
Why It Matters

The report reflects a growing trend: Founders aren’t just chasing clients, they’re chasing margins. The difference between success and burnout may be the ZIP code. In places like Delaware, and especially Dover, DE, solopreneurs are keeping more of what they earn due to lower costs, no sales tax, and a business-friendly environment.

“Profit, not just revenue, is what really determines how sustainable a solo business can be,” said Gianluca Ferruggia, General Manager at DesignRush. “This report shows where founders can keep more of what they earn, and build a life while building a business.”

About DesignRush
DesignRush is a B2B platform based in Miami, Florida, that connects brands with top digital agencies. It also provides research and insights on emerging trends in technology and business.

