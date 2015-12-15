Traliant launches TikTok-inspired microlearning to boost soft skills at work

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, today announced the launch of Soft Skills Microlearning, a new series of short, high-impact courses designed to meet the growing demand for essential soft skills in today’s fast-paced work environment.

Inspired by the format of TikTok and Instagram Reels, Traliant’s Soft Skills Microlearning courses deliver practical, relatable lessons in under 2 minutes – empowering employees to build core skills in communication, collaboration, time management and emotional intelligence that are crucial for organizational success.

“When individuals at all levels commit to strengthening core soft skills, the results are better decisions, stronger teams, and more impactful outcomes,” said Casey Heck, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Traliant.

While soft skills are critical, most learning solutions struggle to deliver them in a way that’s fast, flexible and engaging – leading to low engagement, training fatigue and persistent skills gaps.

Traliant’s bite-sized microlearning approach helps bridge this gap by making training easier to access, quicker to complete and more likely to stick. By mirroring the social media experience employees already know and enjoy, the courses drive higher engagement without disrupting the workday.

Each microlearning course is designed to fit seamlessly into busy schedules – whether during a commute, between meetings or while grabbing a coffee – making it easier to build and reinforce essential soft skills without pulling employees away from their priorities.

Traliant’s Soft Skills Microlearning covers ten foundational topics:

Writing Effectively

Communicating with Confidence

Active Listening with Empathy

Handling Difficult Conversations

Giving Constructive Feedback

Decision-Making

Project Management

Emotional Intelligence

Teamwork for Remote Work

Time Management Skills

Organizations can also customize existing courses or create new microlearning content. Whether it’s responsible social media use, return-to-office conversations or other timely topics, Traliant’s rapid development capabilities make it fast and cost-effective to deliver targeted training that aligns with each organization’s unique needs.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love,” Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.



Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, inclusion training, code of conduct training, and many more.



Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

