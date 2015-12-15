Transfix Launches Smart Uploads and Routing Guide to Modernize End-to-End Freight Pricing and Procurement

– AI-powered features streamline RFP workflows, optimize carrier selection, and deliver operational efficiency for freight brokers –

NEW YORK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transfix, a leading freight technology company, today announced the launch of two powerful features, Smart Uploads and Routing Guide, that together redefine the pricing and procurement experience for freight brokers. Built into the Transfix Solutions Console, these AI-driven tools eliminate manual bottlenecks from RFP management and carrier booking, helping brokers price smarter, respond faster, and execute more reliably in a volatile market.

“Freight brokers have long been stuck between inconsistent RFP formats on one end and fragmented carrier networks on the other,” said Jonathan Salama, CEO and Co-founder of Transfix. “With Smart Uploads and Routing Guide, we’re modernizing the entire pricing and procurement lifecycle, from ingestion to execution, by combining automation with actionable intelligence. This is a huge step toward building freight’s first Quote Management System.”

Modernizing Freight from File to Final Mile

Together, Smart Uploads and Routing Guide represent a full-stack solution for the freight industry’s most persistent pain points: messy data, manual workflows, inconsistent pricing, and unreliable carrier performance.

Smart Uploads: AI-Driven RFP Ingestion

Now available within the Transfix Solutions Console, Smart Uploads automatically converts shipper-submitted RFPs into a clean, structured format, regardless of the original spreadsheet layout. The AI identifies key fields, flags ambiguities, and preserves the original file for full traceability, saving brokers hours of formatting time and eliminating costly errors.

A future release will introduce Smart Downloads, allowing users to export pricing responses in the shipper’s original format, ensuring a seamless, round-trip RFP process.

Key Benefits of Smart Uploads include:

Instant AI Mapping: Automatically aligns shipper RFP formats to Transfix’s proprietary pricing system

Automatically aligns shipper RFP formats to Transfix’s proprietary pricing system Error Visibility: Flags problematic fields for review without halting progress

Flags problematic fields for review without halting progress Faster Turnaround: Slashes manual prep time so brokers can respond sooner

Slashes manual prep time so brokers can respond sooner Higher Accuracy: Reduces costly data entry errors

Routing Guide: Operational Intelligence for Carrier Selection

Also launched today, Routing Guide enables brokers to lock in that pricing intelligence with consistent, high-performing carrier assignments. Using historical data, brokers can build high-quality networks, automate recurring freight, and reduce fraud by surfacing only vetted, trusted partners. Brokers can also set rate-optimizing margins and preferences by day or lane, ensuring reliable service with every booking.

Key Benefits of Routing Guide include:

Stronger Partnerships: Prioritize top-performing carriers by lane

Prioritize top-performing carriers by lane Faster Execution: Eliminate manual vetting for recurring loads

Eliminate manual vetting for recurring loads Reduced Fraud: Rely on trusted partners and minimize risk

Rely on trusted partners and minimize risk Better KPIs: Improve delivery performance and margin outcomes

With both tools now live in the Transfix Solutions Console, freight brokers gain a strategic, end-to-end advantage in today’s competitive market. By transforming messy, error-prone spreadsheets into actionable pricing and pairing those rates with the best carriers for the job, Transfix is delivering on its vision to create the industry’s first fully-integrated Quote Management System (QMS).

To learn more about Transfix and its freight solutions, visit www.transfix.io .

About Transfix

Transfix, Inc. is a freight technology leader dedicated to empowering brokers and 3PLs with innovative AI-driven pricing and load management solutions. Our Custom Rate Prediction Suite delivers tailored, highly accurate spot and contract rate forecasts, streamlined RFP workflows, and automated bidding tools that save time and improve margins. With over a decade of brokerage expertise and a commitment to data privacy, Transfix provides real-time insights and custom models that give brokers a competitive edge while ensuring their data remains proprietary and confidential. Transform your operations with the trusted partner in freight technology.

