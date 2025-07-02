TravelKon Launches Unlimited Europe eSIM Range to Keep Australians Connected over European Summer Getaway

SYDNEY, AU, July 2, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – TravelKon, Australia’s trusted travel eSIM and SIM card provider, has launched its latest Europe eSIM range, designed to make staying connected across the continent easier than ever. The new portfolio includes a variety of flexible data plans, along with an “Unlimited Europe” option that covers more than 35 countries. Whether travellers are hopping between major cities or exploring off-the-beaten-path destinations, TravelKon’s Europe eSIM ensures seamless, reliable connectivity without the stress of roaming fees or juggling multiple SIM Cards.

This launch aligns with a sharp rise in demand for European travel amongst Australians. Emirates booking data reveals that over 120,000 Australians are set to trade the Southern Hemisphere’s winter for a relaxing time under the Mediterranean sun in Italy, Greece, and France. Similarly, the same report shows leisure travellers’ Europe itinerary average 15 days, far outnumbering one-week business trips. TravelKon’s new Unlimited Europe eSIM comes at the perfect time, offering a simple, affordable, and reliable solution for the modern traveller navigating the continent’s vibrant summer landscapes across longer periods of time.

“Australians told us their biggest travel pain points are bill shock and patchy coverage when hopping between countries,” said Anthon, Co-Founder & CEO of TravelKon. “Our Europe eSIM gives travellers local-network speeds in Paris, Prague, or Porto on one QR codeand the new Unlimited plan means you can stream, navigate, and share without watching the meter.”

Why it matters

Roaming savings: Major carriers still charge A$10 per day for just 1-2 GB of roaming data in Europe. TravelKon’s new Unlimited eSIM starts from A$2.72 per day , up to 75% cheaper on a two-week trip, with no data limitations.

Major carriers still charge of roaming data in Europe. TravelKon’s new Unlimited eSIM starts , up to 75% cheaper on a two-week trip, with no data limitations. Seamless coverage: One eSIM profile auto-switches across partner networks in 35+ countries , eliminating SIM swaps at every border.

One eSIM profile auto-switches across partner networks in , eliminating SIM swaps at every border. Instant activation: Purchase online, scan a QR code, and connect in under two minutes.That means no shipping and no airport kiosk queues.

Purchase online, scan a QR code, and connect in under two minutes.That means no shipping and no airport kiosk queues. Market momentum: The global travel-eSIM market is forecast to more than double to US$734 million by 2030, underscoring rapid consumer adoption.

Category Data Allowance Read more How Manufacturing Businesses Are Being Affected by the Robot Revolution Validity Launch Price Europe, UK & Turkey 5G eSIM 35 Countries 3GB 30 – 90 days A$15.00 Europe, UK & Turkey 5G eSIM 35 Countries 10 GB 30 – 90 days A$29.00 Europe, UK & Turkey eSIM Unlimited 35 Countries Unlimited* 30 – 90 days A$2.72/day

*The service provider reserves the right to apply a Fair Use Policy and limit your data speed for up to 24 hours to ensure optimal network performance.

Provider Data Allowance Price Telstra 2GB/day** A$10.00/day Vodafone Use your own data allowance** A$5.00/day Optus 5GB/day** A$5.00/day

Availability

TravelKon’s Europe eSIM plans are available now at TravelKon.com.au/product-category/esim/esim-europe-uk/.

About TravelKon

Founded in 2019, Australia-based TravelKon is on a mission to eliminate connectivity hassles for global travellers. The company partners with leading telecom operators worldwide to deliver affordable eSIM data plans across 180+ destinations-including Japan, North America, and Europe.

Media Contact

Brenda Jory Wijaya – PR & Communications Manager

media@travelkon.com.au | +61 412 718 829

Website: https://travelkon.com.au/

Source currency: AUD. All prices and promotions are correct as of 10 June 2025.

