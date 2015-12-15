TSplus Joins the First Sino-French Economic Meetings in Amiens

AMIENS, France, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TSplus proudly participated in the first-ever Sino-French Economic Meetings, held on June 9–10 in Amiens. This landmark event gathered key public and private figures from France and China to foster dialogue, innovation, and business collaboration between the two countries. For TSplus, it marked a unique opportunity to strengthen its presence in China and reinforce its commitment to international development.

Over two days, the event brought together a wide array of Chinese and French stakeholders, with highlights including roundtable discussions, innovative showcase stands, and speed business meetings. The program was rich in insight and networking opportunities, designed to unlock future commercial cooperation.

TSplus was represented by a dedicated team:

Dominique Benoit , Founder and President

, Founder and President François Stoop , International Sales Director

, International Sales Director Mariam Essafi , Customer Success Manager

, Customer Success Manager Yi Zheng, Presales engineer

“This event was a fantastic opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations with influential members of the Chinese economic scene. We believe in building bridges and creating lasting partnerships,” said Dominique Benoit.

Forging New Partnerships and Opening Doors to the Chinese Market

Throughout the event, the TSplus team had the pleasure of meeting several high-profile Chinese officials, including:

HU JunYing , Deputy Director, Shanghai Minhang District Commission of Commerce

, Deputy Director, Shanghai Minhang District Commission of Commerce JIANG Bo , President, Centre des Entreprises Françaises/Francophones

, President, Centre des Entreprises Françaises/Francophones ZHANG Bin , Deputy Director, Shanghai Hongqiao International CBD Administrative Committee

, Deputy Director, Shanghai Hongqiao International CBD Administrative Committee CHEN Zhongyu , Director, Division of Commerce Development, Shanghai Hongqiao International CBD

, Director, Division of Commerce Development, Shanghai Hongqiao International CBD CHEN Wei, Deputy Director, Chenjiaqiao Sub-District Office, People’s Government of Changning District

These valuable connections reflect the growing interest in collaborations between Chinese institutions and innovative French companies like TSplus.

The event also featured a prestigious Franco-Chinese gastronomic lunch, organized by the Somme Business Club and hosted by renowned culinary figures including M. Collet (MOF 1998) and M. Ho, President of the Chinese Gastronomy Academy. Cultural highlights such as the presence of a descendant of Jules Verne brought a rich symbolic dimension to the gathering.

On the second day, TSplus attended the roundtable:

“Do French Entrepreneurial Initiatives Have a Place in the Chinese Market?”

The session offered valuable perspectives on how French companies can adapt and thrive within China’s economic landscape. The day concluded with a B2B lunch, allowing the TSplus team to exchange ideas and explore synergies with Chinese entrepreneurs.

TSplus: Committed to Global Growth, with a Focus on China

Participation in this historic event aligns with TSplus’ broader strategy: investing in strategic markets and cultivating long-term international partnerships. With a strong presence in over 140 countries, TSplus continues to expand its reach by engaging directly with key actors on the ground.

——

About TSplus

TSplus is a global software company specializing in secure remote access, application delivery, and IT infrastructure solutions. Our suite of products—Remote Access, Remote Support, Advanced Security, and Server Monitoring—is designed to help businesses of all sizes simplify their IT operations while improving flexibility and security. Trusted by over 500,000 companies across more than 140 countries, TSplus empowers organizations to succeed in the age of hybrid work and digital transformation.

