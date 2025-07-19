Typhoon special arrangements for Hong Kong Book Fair, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks

HONG KONG, July 19, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – As the Hong Kong Observatory has announced that the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 will be issued at 12:20am on 20 July, the Hong Kong Book Fair, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks will close temporarily tomorrow (20 July).

After consulting with exhibitors and considering the prevailing circumstances, the following adjustments will be made by the HKTDC for the benefit of visitors and exhibitors:

If the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 is cancelled at or before 4:30pm on 20 July, the fairs will re-open to the public two hours after the signal is cancelled. The opening hours of the fairs will be adjusted as below:

Read moreUltimate Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Industry 4.0

20 July

– The Hong Kong Book Fair will be extended and close at 11pm.
– The Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks will be extended by one hour and close at 10pm.

21 July

– The Hong Kong Book Fair will open earlier at 9am and will be extended and close at 11pm.
– The Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks will open earlier at 9am and will be extended and close at 10pm.

Read moreHow Manufacturing Businesses Are Being Affected by the Robot Revolution

The fairs, however, will remain closed for the day if the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 is cancelled after 4:30pm on 20 July. The opening hours of the fairs on 21 July will be adjusted as below:

– The Hong Kong Book Fair will open earlier at 9am and will be extended and close at 11pm.
– The Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks will open earlier at 9am and will be extended and close at 10pm.

The opening hours on 22 July will remain as normal, with all three fairs open from 9am to 5pm.

Media enquiries

Hong Kong Book Fair, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks
Yuan Tung Financial Relations:
Agnes Yiu Tel: (852) 3428 5690   Email: ayiu@yuantung.com.hk
Salina Cheng Tel: (852) 3428 2362  Email: salcheng@yuantung.com.hk

HKTDC Communications & Public Affairs Department:
Snowy Chan  Tel: (852) 2584 4525  Email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.org
Serena Cheung  Tel: (852) 2584 4272  Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.org

Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo, World of Snacks
HKTDC Communications & Public Affairs Department:
Stanley So  Tel: (852)2584 4049  Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.org
Jane Cheung  Tel: (852) 2584 4137  Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.org

HKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitionsconferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com

Related Stories

The List of Gold IRA Companies for 2025 Released by Affiliate Credo

Solodev Achieves Latest AWS Government Competency, Powering Citizen Experiences with AI and Cloud Innovation

International Land Alliance Unveils New Revenue Model Featuring 100 Rental Homes in Cabo Oasis

Virturo Broker Launches Enhanced AI-Powered Trading Suite at London Investor Summit

Legend Power Systems Applies for Amendment to Terms of Warrants

New AvidXchange Report Shows Finance Teams More Prepared Than in 2020—But Still Investing to Weather Uncertainty

You may have missed

Typhoon special arrangements for Hong Kong Book Fair, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks

The List of Gold IRA Companies for 2025 Released by Affiliate Credo

Solodev Achieves Latest AWS Government Competency, Powering Citizen Experiences with AI and Cloud Innovation

International Land Alliance Unveils New Revenue Model Featuring 100 Rental Homes in Cabo Oasis

Virturo Broker Launches Enhanced AI-Powered Trading Suite at London Investor Summit

error: Content is protected !!