Typhoon special arrangements for Hong Kong Book Fair, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks

HONG KONG, July 19, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – As the Hong Kong Observatory has announced that the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 will be issued at 12:20am on 20 July, the Hong Kong Book Fair, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks will close temporarily tomorrow (20 July).

After consulting with exhibitors and considering the prevailing circumstances, the following adjustments will be made by the HKTDC for the benefit of visitors and exhibitors:

If the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 is cancelled at or before 4:30pm on 20 July, the fairs will re-open to the public two hours after the signal is cancelled. The opening hours of the fairs will be adjusted as below:

20 July

– The Hong Kong Book Fair will be extended and close at 11pm.

– The Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks will be extended by one hour and close at 10pm.

21 July

– The Hong Kong Book Fair will open earlier at 9am and will be extended and close at 11pm.

– The Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks will open earlier at 9am and will be extended and close at 10pm.

The fairs, however, will remain closed for the day if the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 is cancelled after 4:30pm on 20 July. The opening hours of the fairs on 21 July will be adjusted as below:

– The Hong Kong Book Fair will open earlier at 9am and will be extended and close at 11pm.

– The Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks will open earlier at 9am and will be extended and close at 10pm.

The opening hours on 22 July will remain as normal, with all three fairs open from 9am to 5pm.

