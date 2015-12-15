Universal Digital Acquires 10 Bitcoin in First Treasury Allocation

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 11, 2025) – Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (FSE: 8R20) (“Universal Digital” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful execution of its first treasury allocation into Bitcoin, advancing the strategy unveiled on June 13, 2025 to hold Bitcoin as a long-term treasury reserve asset.

As part of its initial allocation, the Company divested its holdings in Solana, Cardano, and AI16z token and the proceeds were used to acquire:

Number of Bitcoin purchased: 10.02935

Average Purchase Price Per Bitcoin: US$104,452.56

Total consideration: US$1,047,591

“This marks the beginning of our Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy in action,” said Tim Chan, CEO of Universal Digital. “We view Bitcoin as a superior long-term asset and believe this move enhances the Company’s capital preservation objectives while positioning us within the global institutional shift toward sound digital money.”

As part of its commitment to transparency and long-term value creation, Universal Digital will begin reporting its Bitcoin Yield as a key performance indicator. This metric reflects the percentage change over time in the ratio of the Company’s Bitcoin holdings to its fully diluted share count. The Company believes Bitcoin Yield will serve as a meaningful indicator of its success in delivering long-term value through strategic Bitcoin accumulation.

This initial allocation represents a key milestone in the Company’s shift toward a Bitcoin-centred treasury strategy and complements its broader investment initiatives, including the co-launch of leveraged Bitcoin-linked ETFs and the ongoing rollout of its crypto analytics platform, BullWave.

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s business strategy, market positioning, investor engagement, regulatory approvals, the availability of capital, anticipated timelines, and general economic, financial, market and political conditions. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “scheduled”, “forecast”, “predict” and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company’s current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release. This release also contains forward-looking information relating to the Company’s anticipated use of performance metrics, including “Bitcoin Yield,” which is a key performance indicator the Company intends to track and report over time. Bitcoin Yield is based on assumptions regarding the Company’s Bitcoin holdings, share count, market conditions, and the broader adoption of Bitcoin. There is no assurance that this metric will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or that it will result in increased shareholder value. Actual results may differ materially.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company’s business strategy, expectations with respect to market conditions, investor engagement, regulatory approvals, the availability of capital, anticipated timelines, operating costs, and other business and economic considerations. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

