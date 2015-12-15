Ushur Recognized Across Four Categories in the Gartner® 2025 Hype Cycle™ for U.S. Healthcare Payers

Ushur acknowledged in 4 different categories across the healthcare payer technology curve, earning its second consecutive recognition in this report.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced its recognition in the 2025 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for U.S. Healthcare Payers. This annual report guides healthcare organizations in understanding where emerging technologies sit along the adoption curve — and when to invest to gain a competitive edge.

For the second consecutive year, Ushur has been recognized across multiple categories. We believe this reinforces its leadership in applying Agentic AI to healthcare payer operations. In our opinion, this recognition highlights both the strength of Ushur’s underlying AI technology and its proven ability to solve real-world challenges.

Ushur is recognized in four categories:

Digital Broker – Automated Plan Shopping and Selection

While Gartner projects consumer-facing Digital Broker tools to reach maturity in 5 to 10 years, Ushur is already advancing broker-side automation. Its RFP Intake and Engagement solution streamlines how payers collect, process, and respond to broker quote requests — reducing manual steps, eliminating email chains, and accelerating quote cycles.

Intelligent Enrollment Onboarding – AI-Powered, Personalized Enrollment

Gartner expects AI-driven enrollment tools to become mainstream within 2 to 5 years. Ushur is driving adoption by enabling payers to offer guided digital enrollment journeys with automated benefits education and real-time AI assistance — simplifying the process for members while reducing administrative workload for payer teams.

LLMs for Healthcare Payers – The Foundation for AI-Driven Automation

Ushur’s healthcare-tuned Large Language Models (LLMs) are trained to understand complex terminology, regulations, and processes, powering AI Agents that automate high-friction, high-volume service areas across payer operations with greater accuracy and speed while ensuring compliance with appropriate guardrails.

Hyperautomation – Enterprise-Wide Efficiency at Scale

Hyperautomation integrates AI, automation, and workflow tools to drive broad efficiency and process optimization. Ushur enables payers to start with quick-win automations and scale across the enterprise as AI maturity and governance evolve.

“To deliver meaningful value without compromising trust, we’ve embedded healthcare- and client-specific guardrails that control AI behavior, eliminate hallucinations, prevent misuse, and properly escalate crises situations — keeping security, accuracy and compliance at the core,” said Yvonne Daugherty, Global Head of Industries at Ushur.

As the 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle highlights, emerging technologies like Digital Broker tools, intelligent onboarding, LLMs and hyperautomation are becoming essential for payers to remain competitive. Ushur’s recognition across four distinct categories reflects the platform’s versatility and its alignment with the priorities of healthcare enterprises focused on growth, efficiency, and operational excellence.

For a full download of the 2025 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ report, visit here . To explore how Ushur’s AI-powered solutions can unlock efficiency and experience gains for your organization, please visit ushur.ai .

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first Customer Experience Automation platform built specifically for regulated industries. Purpose-built for delivering ideal self-service, Ushur infuses intelligence into digital experiences for the most delightful and impactful customer engagements. Equipped with guardrails and compliance-ready infrastructure, Ushur powers vertical AI Agents for healthcare, financial services and insurance use cases. Designed for rapid code-less deployment with flexible, advanced capabilities for IT and business teams, enterprises can transform customer and employee journeys at scale, driving faster time-to-value and improved outcomes.

