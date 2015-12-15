Industry-Leading AI Voice Intelligence Platform Expands Beyond ServiceNow with Enterprise-Grade Security and Model-Agnostic Architecture

FAIRFAX, Va., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voice2Me.ai, the boutique firm driving innovation in enterprise AI voice intelligence, today announced major platform expansions that sets a new standard for AI voice automation with secure, production-grade agents now available across Salesforce, PEGA, and ServiceNow. Building on its success in the ServiceNow certified store, the company’s ultra-secured AI voice agents are now available across Salesforce and PEGA platforms, demonstrating how enterprises can deploy top AI voice agents that are ready to take your call across multiple enterprise ecosystems.

Strategic Platform Expansion Beyond ServiceNow

Voice2Me.ai’s expansion from its flagship ServiceNow integration to Salesforce and PEGA represents a significant milestone in making the best AI voice agents accessible across all major enterprise platforms. The company’s certified and approved ServiceNow apps in the ServiceNow store, has driven deeper trust and recognition in the industry, establishing Voice2Me.ai as the go-to provider for building AI voice agents for production-grade enterprise environments.

“Our expansion beyond ServiceNow proves that organizations across all platforms are hungry for top AI voice agents that deliver both security and simplicity,” said Eva Karnaukh, CEO of Voice2Me.ai. “We’re not just building AI voice agents – we’re creating intelligent conversation platforms that transform how enterprises communicate across their entire technology stack.”

Enterprise-Grade Security and Model-Agnostic Architecture

Voice2Me.ai’s platform distinguishes itself through enterprise-grade security architecture combined with a large-model agnostic approach that delivers fast, secure, and scalable AI voice intelligence. This foundation ensures that AI voice agents are ready to take your call while maintaining the highest standards of data protection across all integrated platforms.

“The question isn’t whether AI voice agents are ready to take your call – it’s whether your enterprise platform can deliver the conversational experiences your customers expect with military-grade security,” added Karnaukh. “Our model-agnostic approach ensures that regardless of your enterprise architecture, you can deploy the best AI voice agents that integrate seamlessly with your existing workflows.”

Advanced Technical Innovation for Production Environments

Voice2Me.ai goes beyond voice enabling multimodal resolution that lets midmarket – enterprise teams speak, see, and solve in real time. From voice to visual context, our agents understand inputs the way humans do. Built to scale across critical industries like healthcare, insurance, and government, the platform pairs advanced telephony with secure AI orchestration for end-to-end support.

Key technical innovations include:

Enterprise-Grade Security Framework : Military-grade security with zero data persistence and comprehensive compliance readiness across all platforms

: Military-grade security with zero data persistence and comprehensive compliance readiness across all platforms Large-Model Agnostic Architecture : Seamless integration with leading AI models for optimal performance and flexibility

: Seamless integration with leading AI models for optimal performance and flexibility Multi-Platform Native Integration : Direct deployment capabilities across ServiceNow, Salesforce, PEGA, with Appian and Workday integrations planned

: Direct deployment capabilities across ServiceNow, Salesforce, PEGA, with Appian and Workday integrations planned Production-Ready Scalability : Fast, secure, and scalable infrastructure designed for enterprise-grade deployments

: Fast, secure, and scalable infrastructure designed for enterprise-grade deployments Advanced Telephony Integration: SIP integrations with major call center providers for enterprise-grade voice capabilities

With zero data persistence, FedRAMP/HIPAA readiness, and human-in-the-loop controls, the platform is trusted by government, healthcare, and financial services alike.

Future Roadmap and Platform Strategy

Following successful deployments across ServiceNow, Salesforce, and PEGA, Voice2Me.ai is strategically planning its next integration with either Appian or Workday, depending on market priorities. This expansion strategy demonstrates the company’s commitment to making top AI voice agents available across all major enterprise platforms while maintaining the security and performance standards required for building AI voice agents for production.

Global Operations and Professional Services Excellence

With operations spanning the United States, Europe, and Asia, Voice2Me.ai has positioned itself as a global disruptor of enterprise platform capabilities. The company’s boutique professional services team ensures smooth and fast deployment, helping customers elevate their enterprise platform experience with modern development and AI-powered architecture.

Voice2Me.ai’s approach focuses on three core principles:

Security-First Design: Enterprise-grade security architecture that enables building AI voice agents for production environments

Platform Enhancement: Enabling existing midmarket – enterprise platform capabilities with the best AI voice agents

Model Flexibility: Large-model agnostic architecture that adapts to evolving AI landscape

Industry Impact and Market Leadership

As enterprises increasingly seek solutions for building AI voice agents for production environments, Voice2Me.ai’s comprehensive approach addresses the full spectrum of conversational AI needs. From showing organizations how to deploy top AI voice agents that integrate natively with existing platforms to providing the infrastructure for AI voice agents that are ready to take your call with enterprise-grade security, the company has established itself as the definitive source for production-grade voice intelligence.

The company’s commitment to ethical, secure, and responsible AI development ensures that all implementations maintain the highest standards of data protection and regulatory compliance while delivering the performance enterprises demand.

Platform Availability and Enterprise Adoption

Voice2Me.ai’s expanded platform integrations are available immediately, with enterprises able to deploy the best AI voice agents across ServiceNow (available in the certified store), Salesforce, and PEGA environments. The company’s model-agnostic architecture ensures that organizations can leverage the most advanced AI capabilities while maintaining the security and scalability required for production deployments.

Organizations interested in learning more about building AI voice agents for production environments can access comprehensive resources and technical documentation through Voice2Me.ai’s platform. The company’s fast, secure, and scalable architecture enables rapid deployment of top AI voice agents that are ready to take your call across any enterprise platform.

About Voice2Me.ai

Voice2Me.ai is the leading boutique firm specializing in enterprise AI voice intelligence solutions. Founded in Fairfax, Virginia, the company delivers the best AI voice agents for production environments across major enterprise platforms including ServiceNow (certified store), Salesforce, PEGA, with planned expansions to Appian and Workday. With operations in the US, Europe, and Asia, Voice2Me.ai empowers organizations to build AI voice agents with enterprise-grade security and model-agnostic architecture, providing fast, secure, and scalable conversational AI solutions for enterprises worldwide.

Media Contact: Eva Karnaukh, CEO Voice2Me.ai Email: press@voice2me.ai Website: voice2me.ai

