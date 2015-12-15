Walrus and Veea Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Unlock High-Performance Edge Utility for Decentralized Data Storage

PALO ALTO, Calif. and NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Walrus, the decentralized data storage protocol built by Mysten Labs, the original contributors to Sui, and Veea Inc. (Nasdaq:VEEA), a leader in intelligent edge infrastructure, today announced the adoption of Walrus as a VeeaHub STAX™ edge solution to provide high-performance data transport and storage capabilities for the decentralized network. The bundled solution is aimed at creating a highly secure, scalable, and low-latency data environment for Walrus’ decentralized storage solution, allowing the network to handle even the most data-intensive tasks for DApps and AI development.

VeeaHub STAX is a highly integrated computing and connectivity platform that leverages Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) architecture, designed to support various edge computing tasks over heterogeneous networks for decentralized applications. VeeaHub STAX, while powering a connectivity and computing mesh network with Walrus operating on its multi-Gbps NVMe clusters, ensures that data is reliably stored, instantly available, and secure.

“Veea’s edge infrastructure paired with Walrus’s programmable, decentralized storage offers new capabilities for developers building secure and scalable applications,” said Kostas Chalkias, Co-Founder & Chief Cryptographer of Mysten Labs. “Veea’s NVMe-powered nodes enable low-latency access to data stored on Walrus, increasing data availability for builders and empowering new use cases for edge AI and decentralized applications, including innovations like communications even in the absence of direct internet access.” Mr. Chalkias recently demonstrated internetless transactions , a direct result of the collaboration between Veea and Mysten Labs, where Sui nodes can send and receive transactions with no internet connection.

The integration will allow Walrus to scale seamlessly with thousands of STAX-NVMe storage nodes, maintaining the security and reliability of Walrus’ decentralized storage network while offering both costs and network speeds comparable to centralized data storage solutions of cloud services. Additional benefits from the integration include:

Access to tens of terabytes of storage for ultra-low latency, high-throughput, and decentralized applications over distributed hyperconverged networks with Edge AI.

Hybrid NVMe storage architecture designed for “hot content” delivery, unlocking applications for gaming, video streaming, and AI development.

Scalable, low-cost object storage to improve cost optimization for enterprise data.

Enhancements to both data availability and compliance, ensuring enterprises have access to scalable storage without compromising data sovereignty.

Improved data recovery capabilities, enabling enterprises to easily recover important files.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mysten Labs to deliver a pioneering solution that unlocks new capabilities, with genuine trust in a high-performance edge data platform, for a broad range of use cases, including ever more demanding edge AI solutions and Web3 applications,” said Allen Salmasi, Chairman and CEO of Veea Inc. “With Walrus having the ability to directly store and serve media on STAX-NVMe, such as images, sounds, sprites, videos, or game assets, developers can leverage the Walrus Decentralized Store now to readily build applications that run on a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) with Veea’s STAX-5G/NVMe or STAX-NVMe nodes.”

Developed by the original contributors to the leading smart contract platform and layer 1 blockchain Sui, Walrus builds on Mysten Labs’ extensive innovations in blockchain infrastructure. Walrus is the data layer for the decentralized internet, and delivers programmable, scalable, and cost-efficient storage designed for the needs of decentralized applications and AI systems.

To learn more about Walrus, please visit: https://www.walrus.xyz/ .

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading technological experts in distributed systems, programming languages and cryptography. Founded by the former senior executives of Meta’s Novi Research and the lead architects of the Diem blockchain, Mysten Labs is creating foundational infrastructure to reimagine the decentralized internet. Mysten Labs is the original contributor to Sui , the only blockchain built for mass adoption, and the original contributor to Walrus , the decentralized storage platform that allows any application to publish, read, and program any data type. Users can learn more at mystenlabs.com .

About Veea

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) formed in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, is a leader in smart edge connectivity, computing and Edge AI for enterprise and public infrastructure. Its flagship VeeaHub™ STAX platform delivers intelligent edge networking, security, and scalable NVMe storage for the future of digital business and connected communities. Its VeeaONE™ platform enables unified edge computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, edge AI with AI-driven cybersecurity in multi-tenant fully integrated all-in-one VeeaHub® products. Similar to cloud-management of smartphones and similar user devices, VeeaHub products are cloud- and locally-managed with equivalent capabilities on VeeaCloud™. Applications and services delivered through VeeaHub devices benefit from cybersecure connections with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), optionally, with a highly simplified, plug and play, 5G-based SecureConnect™ offering. Veea has received numerous recognitions by Gartner Group, Market Reports World’s and IoT Evolution for Edge Computing and Edge AI since 2021. For more information about Veea and its product offerings, visit veea.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”) as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely” or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the Company’s strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties including those regarding: the Company’s business strategies, and the risk and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” “Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements” and the additional risk described in Veea’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent filings which Veea makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in the press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in the press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

