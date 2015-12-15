Wellness Eternal Releases Feature Spotlighting 20+ Women Advancing Health and Longevity on the Biohacking Index

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – July 1, 2025) – Wellness Eternal, a wellness media and technology company, today announced the publication of a new editorial feature on its platform, The Biohacking Index. The piece, titled “The New Faces of Biohacking: 20+ Women Who Are Reshaping the Future of Health and Human Potential,” highlights women innovators who are leading advancement across sectors such as integrative medicine, cellular health, frequency therapeutics, functional testing, and human performance optimization.

This editorial release is part of Wellness Eternal’s broader mission to promote efficacy and transparency in a rapidly growing wellness market. The Biohacking Index, launched to address the lack of centralized quality control and consumer trust in the wellness and longevity space, now features more than 700 companies and practitioners across categories like diagnostics, red light therapy, regenerative medicine, quantum tools, and nutritional therapeutics.

The company was founded by Lindsay O’Neill, a long-time media and marketing executive who brings two decades of experience in platform development and performance optimization. As the CEO of Wellness Eternal, O’Neill’s vision for the Biohacking Index is informed not only by her professional background, but also by personal health experiences and a multi-generational perspective—she is one of 11 sisters and a mother to four daughters.

“This feature is both personal and purposeful,” said Lindsay O’Neill, the creator of the Biohacking Index. “It reflects the company’s ongoing effort to recognize and elevate the work of women who are building meaningful, effective solutions in the global health optimization space.”

The platform will continue to publish curated features, verified listings, and editorial reviews throughout the year, serving both consumers and practitioners seeking clarity and credibility in the wellness industry.

About Wellness Eternal

Wellness Eternal is a health optimization and wellness media company dedicated to providing evidence-based platforms, education, and tools that improve consumer access to trustworthy health solutions. Its core initiatives include The Biohacking Index, a global review and discovery platform for integrative health and wellness innovation.

