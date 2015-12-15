Wisr AI Systems Joins National Cybersecurity Cluster In-Sec-M to Accelerate Commercial Expansion and Global Reach

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 11, 2025) – Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) (“Wisr AI” or the “Company“), a leading provider of AI-powered cyber and third-party risk intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has been accepted into In-Sec-M, Canada’s leading cybersecurity cluster. This strategic membership underscores Wisr AI’s commitment to advancing cybersecurity innovation and collaboration within Canada and on the global stage.

As Canada’s federally supported cybersecurity cluster, In-Sec-M plays a vital role in accelerating the growth and global competitiveness of Canadian cybersecurity companies. Founded in 2017 by the National Research Council of Canada, In-Sec-M connects more than 2,000 organizations annually through initiatives that promote innovation, strengthen cyber resilience, and support international market development. Its members span startups, large enterprises, government agencies, academic institutions, and research centers working collaboratively to advance Canada’s cybersecurity leadership.

For Wisr AI, working with In-Sec-M represents a strategic commercial opportunity to enhance the Company’s market access and accelerate growth. In-Sec-M’s international trade missions, B2B matchmaking, and government-aligned programs offer exposure to global enterprise buyers, strategic partners, and investors — key pillars of Wisr AI’s commercialization strategy. These programs are specifically designed to help members scale into international markets, increase deal velocity, and attract inbound investment.

Additionally, In-Sec-M’s partnerships with federal and provincial governments provide access to training, compliance support, and advisory services that strengthen product positioning in regulated and security-conscious sectors. As In-Sec-M aims to bolster over 35,000 Canadian SMEs by 2025 through cyber resilience initiatives, Wisr AI is well-positioned to deliver scalable, AI-driven risk intelligence solutions that meet this rising demand.

The membership will facilitate strategic partnerships and collaborations with other key players in the ecosystem, supporting Wisr AI’s go-to-market strategy which includes reseller partnerships and direct sales to large enterprises.

Rob Goehring, CEO of Wisr AI, commented:

“Joining In-Sec-M opens up a powerful channel for Wisr AI to engage with decision-makers, partners, and global buyers who are shaping the future of cybersecurity. This membership directly supports our commercial strategy as we scale our AI platform into new markets and drive enterprise adoption across Canada and abroad.”

Wisr AI’s membership in In-Sec-M reinforces the Company’s commitment to Canada’s digital resilience and innovation economy. Through the cluster’s network and business development initiatives, Wisr AI anticipates gaining access to strategic insights, partnerships, and international growth opportunities — helping the Company refine its Agentic AI platform and deliver stronger, real-time risk intelligence to clients.

The Company would also like to announce that Trumbull Fisher, an existing director of Wisr AI, has been appointed as Chairman of the Company’s board of directors.

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

