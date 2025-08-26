USA Flag Football announces record-breaking registration for the 2026 Flag Football World Championships, with 905 teams already registered in just the first 12 days, marking an exciting milestone ahead of the event to be broadcast on CBS Sports.

Tampa, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – August 24, 2025) – USA Flag Football has officially launched registration for the 2026 Flag Football World Championships, breaking records with 905 teams already signed up within the first 12 days. This extraordinary response signals the growing enthusiasm and anticipation for what is set to be the largest and most competitive event in the sport’s history. Scheduled for broadcast on CBS Sports, the 2026 championships are shaping up to draw participants from a diverse range of regions and skill levels.

905 Teams Registered for 2026 Flag Football World Championships in First 12 Days

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/263182_18f8da9c44325937_002full.jpg

Registration for the event remains open across all divisions, including Youth, High School, Collegiate, and Adult, ensuring opportunities for athletes at every stage of their flag football journey to compete. The event aims to continue building on the momentum established by previous championships, reflecting the increasing popularity of flag football both domestically and internationally.

A Record-Breaking Start

In an impressive display of flag football’s growing global presence, 905 teams have already registered, surpassing previous milestones and setting the stage for an even larger participation in the 2026 championships. The event is expected to break further records, continuing to capture the attention of athletes and fans alike.

Flag Football’s Expanding Popularity

Flag football has seen explosive growth in recent years, driven by the expansion of youth leagues, increased media exposure, and ongoing efforts to make the sport accessible to athletes of all backgrounds. USA Flag Football has been at the forefront of this expansion, promoting inclusivity and providing a competitive platform for flag football enthusiasts of all ages. The 2026 event will showcase this growth, with athletes from around the world converging to compete at the highest level.

Exciting Opportunities for All Athletes

With registration still open, teams in all divisions are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot in the championship. The 2026 event promises to be a dynamic and inclusive experience, providing athletes with a chance to prove themselves on a global stage. Whether competing in the Youth, High School, Collegiate, or Adult division, participants will experience fierce competition and the camaraderie that defines the sport.

Partnership with CBS Sports

The 2026 Flag Football World Championships will be broadcast on CBS Sports, ensuring that fans across the country can witness the excitement of this prestigious event. USA Flag Football has partnered with CBS Sports to bring the event to a larger audience, providing significant visibility for the sport and its athletes. Proof of this partnership will be provided upon request.

About USA Flag Football

USA Flag Football is the leading organization for the sport of flag football in the United States, providing opportunities for athletes of all ages and skill levels. Through initiatives like the Flag Football World Championships, USA Flag Football continues to drive the growth and development of flag football, ensuring that the sport remains accessible, competitive, and exciting for future generations.

Instagram

Facebook

Website

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263182