Aeries Technology (AERT) Launches AeriesOne to Accelerate Generative-AI Transformation for Mid-Market Private-Equity Portfolio Companies

Modular “AI Value-Creation Engine” pairs LLM-powered agents with digital-twin GCC frameworks to cut AI rollout cycles and unlock operational leverage.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 4, 2025) – Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) services, today introduced AeriesOne, an integrated generative-AI value-creation platform designed to help mid-market private-equity (PE) portfolio companies move from AI pilots to production-scale impact.

AeriesOne equips PE-backed enterprises with modular, data-driven building blocks that optimize operations and accelerate AI adoption across Engineering, Customer Support, IT, and Finance. The platform combines in-house accelerators with trusted partner components so clients can progress from experimentation to measurable results without disrupting day-to-day business.

Bain & Company projects the global market for AI products and services could reach between $780 billion and $990 billion by 2027, underscoring the scale of value-creation opportunity for mid-market PE portfolios (Bain & Company, 2024 “State of AI” report). Further, McKinsey estimates generative-AI applications could unlock $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion in annual economic value (McKinsey Global Institute, 2023).

Leveraging this increase in AI adoption within its mid-market PE focus, Aeries estimates a potential 25+% increase in its Total Addressable Market with a higher margin mix, based on its strategic positioning and execution.

“While many mid-market firms are exploring AI, only a fraction have moved beyond pilots,” said Ajay Khare, CEO of Aeries Technology. “AeriesOne is designed to bridge this adoption gap-offering a practical path from ideation to implementation, with minimal disruption and faster time-to-value.”

Three Foundational Pillars

A1 GCC – Digital-twin operating-model templates, real-time dashboards, and governance analytics spanning talent, operations, and compliance.

A1 Support – Shared services covering HR, Talent Acquisition, IT, Finance, Procurement, and Legal to keep GCC operations production-grade and compliant.

“The power of AeriesOne lies in its flexible design and pragmatism,” said Unni Nambiar, CTO of Aeries Technology. “We’re not offering a one-size-fits-all solution. Instead, we’re enabling our clients to assemble, adapt, and scale the right AI-powered capabilities at the right pace, backed by our domain expertise and GCC delivery model.”

Key Benefits

Accelerated Adoption – Pre-configured templates and reusable components reduce proof-of-concept-to-production timelines.

Modular Flexibility – Phased deployment architecture evolves with client needs and future-proof integrations.

Governance & Compliance – PE-ready transparency, auditability, and operational control baked into every module.

– Partner-Powered Innovation – Continuous pipeline of new generative-AI tools through Aeries’ Partner Network and internal R&D.

By productizing its AI accelerators, Aeries anticipates expanding wallet share across its current GCC client base while opening new mid-market PE pipelines.

With AeriesOne, Aeries Technology reinforces its commitment to unlocking long-term value for PE-backed mid-market firms, bringing practical AI transformation through guided frameworks, trusted components, and results-oriented partnerships.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding leadership strategy, business expansion plans, initiatives, and operational transformation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated herein by reference. Actual results may differ materially. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

