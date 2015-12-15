AGII App Now Available on App Store and Google Play, Delivering Real-Time AI Tools for Web3 Development

AGII’s Official App Launch Brings Advanced Decentralized Intelligence to Builders, Now Accessible Globally

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – August 28, 2025) – AGII announces the official global release of its mobile application on both the App Store and Google Play, making its powerful suite of AI-powered tools for Web3 developers, builders, and creators easily accessible from anywhere. The launch marks a significant leap in AGII’s mission to deliver decentralized intelligence at scale, bridging innovation and execution in real time.

Evolving contracts in real time is no longer a vision-it’s the new standard

The AGII App brings together adaptive AI, low-latency contract deployment, and predictive automation, all in a unified mobile experience. Users can now tap into self-learning workflows, automated logic engines, and smart contract development tools with seamless connectivity to decentralized environments. The app’s intuitive interface enables real-time feedback, instant syncing, and multi-layer decision-making from anywhere in the world.

AGII’s mobile platform is built for next-gen developers, DeFi architects, and dApp creators looking to accelerate deployment without sacrificing transparency or scalability. From predictive alerts to intelligent monitoring and smart diagnostics, the AGII App transforms decentralized development into an agile, on-the-go process. As blockchain ecosystems demand more responsive infrastructure, AGII answers with consistent performance and evolving intelligence.

The app is now available globally via App Store and Google Play, offering a lightweight yet powerful mobile gateway into Web3 automation. AGII continues to redefine how intelligent contracts are built, maintained, and scaled-ushering in a new era of decentralized AI infrastructure.

About AGII

AGII is an AI-powered decentralized automation platform that empowers developers and creators to build smarter blockchain systems. With self-learning logic, real-time analytics, and predictive workflows, AGII enhances the speed, safety, and scalability of Web3 applications.

