AI Investors Have Opportunity to Join C3.ai, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AIThe Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of C3.ai, Inc. (“C3” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AI) for violations of the securities laws.


The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. C3 announced its financial results for Q1 2025 on August 8, 2025. The Company’s revenues fell short of prior guidance, which it attributed in part to disruption related to its sales and services organizations. Based on this news, shares of C3 fell by more than 20% on August 11, 2025.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

