Ascent Cloud Announces Summer 2025 Release of its Sales Performance Management Solutions

Ascent Cloud customers will be able to plan, execute, and grow more effectively with these enhancements

DETROIT, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ascent Cloud has announced the Summer 2025 Release of its industry-leading Sales Performance Management solutions, including Territory Planner, Geopointe, and LevelEleven.

This release also includes several enhancements to Insights — an AI and Analytics extension — which unlocks new capabilities across Ascent Cloud’s suite of solutions. Current Ascent Cloud customers (as of July 31, 2025) have access to Insights at no additional cost until December 31, 2025.

Territory Planner users will benefit from exciting new enhancements, including Heat Maps and Insights: Generative AI Model Comparison Summary. These AI-powered planning capabilities will help sales teams uncover hidden opportunities for growth with intelligent data visualizations and model summaries. Additionally, enhancements to Territory Optimizer will enable sales leaders and revenue operations to Optimize Near a Point of Interest, such as where team members live or a regional office, by radius or drive-time for balanced and efficient territories.

Geopointe users will benefit from increased visibility into high-priority records and calendar enhancements that enable easier route planning. Data Set Recommendations, included with Insights, will allow sellers to quickly identify high-potential accounts or opportunities within existing Data Sets on the map. Calendar Staging is also being enhanced so users can manage multiple route stops at once while Daily Route Optimization automatically updates calendar schedules based on the most efficient route.

LevelEleven users will benefit from customer-driven enhancements and additional Insights. Squads, which launched with the Spring 2025 Release, can now be tagged on Scorecards for easy organization and visibility. Advanced Formula Metrics empower sales teams to create more complex competitions and scoring based on the team’s unique goals. Additionally, AI-powered Coaching Recommendations — included with Insights — give every manager a copilot with intelligent recommendations on who to coach and when they need coaching, in addition to new ways to celebrate performance.

For more information on these latest updates, please join our live release webinar on Tuesday, September 9 .

Comments on the News

“We are excited to unveil these enhancements to Territory Planner, Geopointe, and LevelEleven as part of our commitment to continuous innovation,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “These enhancements are designed to help companies plan, execute, and grow with intelligent recommendations and analytics.”

About Ascent Cloud

Ascent Cloud helps companies plan, execute, and grow with industry-leading sales performance management solutions. Plan and optimize for growth with Territory Planner , a sales planning solution that empowers modern sales teams to build and optimize sales territories and quotas. Execute your go-to-market strategy with Geopointe , a geolocation solution that location-enables CRM data and helps companies geographically visualize accounts and opportunities. Grow your team members with LevelEleven , a gamification and coaching solution that helps companies drive the behaviors that lead to sales and customer retention.

