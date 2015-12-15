Asimily Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification and C5 Attestation, Strengthening Global Compliance Leadership in IoT and OT Risk Management

The new certifications highlight Asimily’s commitment to ensuring data protection and compliance for customers and partners

SOC 2 Type II Certification Asimily reinforces its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to secure IoT devices and maintain compliance.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asimily , the only complete IoT, OT, and IoMT risk mitigation platform, today announced it has achieved both SOC 2 Type II certification and C5 attestation, two globally recognized benchmarks for security, privacy, and operational excellence. These achievements validate Asimily’s rigorous security practices and further strengthen its ability to help customers meet demanding governance, risk, and compliance requirements in highly regulated industries.

SOC 2 Type II certification, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants ( AICPA ), confirms that Asimily’s systems and controls meet strict criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy over an extended operational period. C5 attestation , originally established by Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) and now widely recognized as an international cloud security standard, demonstrates compliance with a robust set of security controls designed to safeguard sensitive data in modern cloud environments.

By earning both SOC 2 Type II and C5, Asimily reinforces its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to secure IoT devices and maintain compliance across complex technology landscapes. These certifications complement the platform’s Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) capabilities, which help customers document and streamline their compliance processes, reduce audit preparation time, and maintain security baselines across diverse device fleets.

“Achieving SOC 2 Type II and C5 attestation confirms the security checks and standards we’ve built into our platform from day one,” said Constancio Fernandes, Vice President of Engineering at Asimily. “The value isn’t just that we’re compliant, it’s also that we can help our customers navigate their own compliance requirements with even more confidence. Whether they’re facing audits or regulatory reviews—or when our partners are engaging with new clients—they know our platform meets the same rigorous standards they’re held to.”

Asimily will maintain these certifications through ongoing audits and continuous improvement of its security program, ensuring customers and partners benefit from a platform that meets the highest standards of trust and resilience.

About Asimily

Asimily provides the only complete IoT, OT, and IoMT Risk Mitigation platform. It has the depth and breadth of capabilities to keep all devices secure, including visibility, vulnerability prioritization, risk mitigation, threat response, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance. By keeping devices safe and operational, the platform drives customers’ revenue and cuts capital expenditures. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Asimily is trusted globally by leading organizations across industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and banking. For more information on Asimily, visit https://www.asimily.com.

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com/ Clement | Peterson

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb7345bf-c2ea-4d64-9802-334d5a6d0572