BetSymphony Unites Voice, AI, and Personalization to Create the First Conversational Frontend in iGaming

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BetSymphony just raised the bar for iGaming. The no-revenue-share iGaming platform has introduced a next-generation Conversational AI interface, powered by its advanced AI agent BetHarmony , now delivering a player experience so intuitive, it feels like the sportsbook is talking directly to you.

Instead of dumping players into an endless library of games, long menus and static categories, players are now welcomed with a personalized home screen tailored to their interests, complete with curated bets, timely reminders, and custom promotions. Discovery feels effortless thanks to full voice navigation and multilingual support.

The launch also introduced BetHarmony Copilot — an intelligent AI agent that works alongside the traditional interface. It delivers timely, context-aware guidance, tips, and suggestions for smooth, frictionless play.

Valentina Synenka, CEO of Symphony Interactive, said:

“BetHarmony has always been a standout in conversational AI, but this release takes it to a whole new level. The conversational interface within BetSymphony delivers experiences that traditional sportsbook UIs simply can’t match. We’re not removing the classic interface – this is about giving players an additional, more natural way to engage. It’s intuitive, it’s personal, and it’s built for the future of iGaming.”

Here’s why conversational UI matters:

Breakthrough. Innovation unseen in decades, unlocking fresh engagement and revenue.

BetHarmony is both the conversation and the interface, blending text, chat, and voice with:

Predictive personalization

Multi-agent orchestration

Multilingual fluency

Real-time operator integration

Together, BetSymphony and BetHarmony let players navigate, bet, and explore entirely through conversation. No menus. No friction. Just intuitive play.

About BetSymphony

BetSymphony is a no-revenue-share iGaming platform giving sportsbook and casino operators complete control. Operators own the source code and can adapt the modular architecture to their strategy, scale at their pace, and innovate without limits.

About Symphony Solutions

Since 2008, Symphony Solutions has delivered AI , Cloud, and Agile transformation services with deep iGaming expertise . Symphony partners with operators worldwide, providing end-to-end solutions from product development and modernization to strategic consulting.