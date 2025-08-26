BioMark Diagnostics Establishes African Market Presence Through Strategic Tunisia Healthcare Partnership

Proof-of-Concept Trial Opens Door to 90+ Million Population Across North Africa and Francophone Markets

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 12, 2025) – BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTCQB: BMKDF) (“BioMark”), a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection, announced today a strategic Expression of Interest (EOI) agreement with SAMA CONSULTING SARL (“SAMA CONSULTING”) to explore the clinical application of BioMark’s innovative liquid biopsy platform for lung cancer detection initially in Tunisia and later across the broader North African region.

Partnership Addresses Critical Healthcare Need

Lung cancer represents a leading cause of cancer-related mortality in Tunisia, creating an urgent need for innovative, accessible, and accurate early detection solutions. This collaboration positions BioMark’s cutting-edge liquid biopsy technology as a potential game-changer in national cancer screening healthcare initiatives across North Africa.

“This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to make advanced cancer detection accessible globally,” said Rashid Bux, Chief Executive Officer of BioMark Diagnostics. “Tunisia’s commitment to improving cancer outcomes, combined with our proven liquid biopsy technology, creates an exceptional opportunity to transform early detection capabilities in that region.”

Proof-of-Concept Trial to Validate Clinical Utility

The collaboration will commence with a proof-of-concept trial. The trial, scheduled to begin in October 2025, will evaluate the performance, accuracy, and clinical utility of BioMark’s proprietary liquid biopsy platform within the Tunisian healthcare system.

Key objectives of the partnership include:

Assessing the technology’s effectiveness in the target population

Advancing publication of clinical data to support broader adoption

Evaluating integration potential with national screening programs

Strategic Expansion into Emerging Markets

This partnership marks BioMark’s strategic entry into the North African market, demonstrating the company’s commitment to expanding access to advanced cancer diagnostics in emerging healthcare markets. The collaboration leverages SAMA CONSULTING’s local expertise and clinical connections to facilitate rapid implementation and regulatory compliance.

“We are excited to partner with BioMark to bring this revolutionary technology to Tunisia and later to 90+ million across Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, and 7 additional countries,” said Ayoub Hitana, representing SAMA CONSULTING SARL. “Early detection is crucial for improving cancer outcomes, and this liquid biopsy technology has the potential to significantly impact patient survival rates in our region.”

Both parties agree that Tunisia’s healthcare system could serve as an ideal testing ground for BioMark’s technology, with potential for expansion throughout North Africa and the Middle East. The successful implementation of this collaboration could establish BioMark as a leader in emerging market cancer diagnostics.

Timing

The collaboration follows an ambitious timeline with October 2025 as the planned commencement of proof-of-concept trials and initial clinical data collection. Completion is anticipated by the end of December 2025.

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance

Both organizations are committed to ensuring all activities comply with Tunisian healthcare regulations, international clinical trial standards, and data privacy requirements. The partnership operates under comprehensive Non-Disclosure Agreements to protect proprietary information while facilitating effective collaboration.

About SAMA CONSULTING SARL

SAMA CONSULTING SARL is a Tunisian consulting firm specializing in healthcare innovation and clinical research facilitation. The company provides expertise in regulatory compliance, clinical trial management, and healthcare system integration across North Africa and Francophone Africa. In addition, medical laboratories in Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania, the Ivory Coast, Togo, Guinea, Mali, Cameroon, and Senegal use SAMA’s software solutions.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms. The company’s proprietary technology utilizes a simple blood draw to detect the presence of cancer-associated biomarkers, enabling earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. BioMark is committed to developing innovative and accessible diagnostic solutions to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca and the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of BioMark. Although BioMark believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

