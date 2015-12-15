Bitcoin Bancorp Unveils New Brand Identity, Positioning Itself as a Leader in the $4.25 Trillion Cryptocurrency Market

Company changes its name to better reflect future growth

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitcoin Bancorp. (OTC: BULT) (“Bitcoin Bancorp” or the “Company”), formerly Bullet Blockchain, Inc., today announced its rebranding to Bitcoin Bancorp, effective immediately. This strategic name change underscores the Company’s commitment to leading the $4.25 trillion cryptocurrency market through its nationwide Bitcoin ATM network, exclusive patents, and innovative fintech solutions.

Aligning with Pro-Crypto Policies Under the Trump Administration

In alignment with the Trump administration’s recent executive orders establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile, as well as broader initiatives to support the growth of the U.S. crypto industry, Bitcoin Bancorp is well-positioned to capitalize on this favorable regulatory landscape. The personal involvement of the Trump family in cryptocurrency ventures, including co-founding World Liberty Financial, underscores the growing mainstream acceptance and momentum in the crypto sector, aligning perfectly with Bitcoin Bancorp’s mission to drive innovation and accessibility.

On March 6, 2025, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14233, titled “Establishment of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and United States Digital Asset Stockpile,” marking a seismic shift in U.S. policy toward cryptocurrencies. This executive order, which was codified by Congress in H.R. 3798 and signed into law, aims to position the United States as a leader in the global digital asset landscape by creating two distinct custodial accounts: the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and the U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile. Below is a detailed overview of these initiatives based on available information.

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve is designed to treat Bitcoin (BTC) as a strategic national asset, often referred to as a “digital Fort Knox.” It is capitalized with nearly 200,000 BTC, valued at roughly $17 billion as of early March 2025, primarily accumulated through criminal and civil forfeiture proceedings by the Department of the Treasury. Key aspects include:

Purpose and Policy : The order recognizes Bitcoin’s fixed supply of 21 million coins and its unhacked security record, likening it to “digital gold.” It establishes a policy to retain these assets as a long-term store of value, prohibiting their sale except in specific circumstances, such as returning assets to victims of crime, supporting law enforcement operations, or meeting legal requirements under statutes like 31 U.S.C. §9705.

: The order recognizes Bitcoin’s fixed supply of 21 million coins and its unhacked security record, likening it to “digital gold.” It establishes a policy to retain these assets as a long-term store of value, prohibiting their sale except in specific circumstances, such as returning assets to victims of crime, supporting law enforcement operations, or meeting legal requirements under statutes like 31 U.S.C. §9705. Administration : The Secretary of the Treasury is tasked with establishing an office to administer and maintain control of the reserve. Within 30 days of the order, federal agencies must review their authority to transfer seized BTC to this reserve and provide a full accounting of their digital asset holdings. Within 60 days, the Treasury must evaluate legal and investment considerations, including potential legislative needs.

: The Secretary of the Treasury is tasked with establishing an office to administer and maintain control of the reserve. Within 30 days of the order, federal agencies must review their authority to transfer seized BTC to this reserve and provide a full accounting of their digital asset holdings. Within 60 days, the Treasury must evaluate legal and investment considerations, including potential legislative needs. Acquisition Strategy: The order directs the Secretaries of Treasury and Commerce to develop budget-neutral strategies for acquiring additional BTC without imposing costs on taxpayers. However, no open-market purchases were authorized, contrary to some market expectations, which led to a temporary Bitcoin price drop from $92,400 to $84,971 before stabilizing around $88,000.

U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile

The U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile encompasses all other digital assets (excluding BTC) forfeited to the Department of the Treasury through criminal or civil proceedings. Key details include:

Scope and Management : Unlike the Bitcoin Reserve, the Stockpile allows the Secretary of the Treasury discretion to determine “responsible stewardship” strategies, which may include liquidation. The government is explicitly prohibited from acquiring additional non-BTC digital assets for the Stockpile beyond forfeiture proceedings without further executive or legislative action.

: Unlike the Bitcoin Reserve, the Stockpile allows the Secretary of the Treasury discretion to determine “responsible stewardship” strategies, which may include liquidation. The government is explicitly prohibited from acquiring additional non-BTC digital assets for the Stockpile beyond forfeiture proceedings without further executive or legislative action. Administration : Similar to the Bitcoin Reserve, an office within the Treasury will manage the Stockpile. Agencies must report their holdings and transfer authorities within 30 days.

: Similar to the Bitcoin Reserve, an office within the Treasury will manage the Stockpile. Agencies must report their holdings and transfer authorities within 30 days. Full content of the Order is available here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/establishment-of-the-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-and-united-states-digital-asset-stockpile/

Driving Cryptocurrency Adoption

The global cryptocurrency market, currently valued at $4.25 trillion at the time of this release, is projected to continue to grow at a rapid pace while worldwide adoption is still in its infancy. Bitcoin, with a $2.45 trillion market cap, ranks as the world’s fifth-largest asset, fueling demand for accessible crypto solutions. Bitcoin Bancorp is capitalizing on this growth by expanding its Bitcoin ATM network and introducing AI-driven financial products.

“Our rebrand and changing of the company’s name to Bitcoin Bancorp better reflects our strategic vision to shape the future of Bitcoin-powered services,” said Eric Noveshen, Interim CFO of Bitcoin Bancorp. “With over an estimated 650 million worldwide crypto users currently and Bitcoin’s payment ecosystem expected to reach $3.79 trillion by 2031, we are building the infrastructure to make Bitcoin accessible to everyone.”

Why Bitcoin Bancorp?

The rebrand aligns with Bitcoin Bancorp’s mission to become the leading Bitcoin ATM and crypto financial education provider in the U.S. and beyond. Key initiatives include:

Network Expansion : Scaling its proprietary, patented Bitcoin ATMs and ecosystem.

: Scaling its proprietary, patented Bitcoin ATMs and ecosystem. Patent Monetization : Enforcing U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 and US10332205B1 for market leadership.

: Enforcing U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 and US10332205B1 for market leadership. Crypto Fintech Innovation : Offering stablecoin withdrawals, digital wallets, bill pay, and remittance services.

: Offering stablecoin withdrawals, digital wallets, bill pay, and remittance services. Educational Content : Producing resources to drive crypto adoption.

: Producing resources to drive crypto adoption. Tangem Partnership: Enhancing secure crypto storage through a recently announced collaboration with Tangem.com to enhance secure crypto wallet offerings, further strengthening Bitcoin Bancorp’s crypto ecosystem.

The global crypto ATM market is expected to surpass $10 billion by 2030, with North America leading in deployment. Bitcoin Bancorp’s patented technology and ATM-as-a-Service model position it to capture significant market share.

A Robust Financial Strategy

Bitcoin Bancorp is introducing:

ATM-as-a-Service : Revenue-sharing opportunities for retail partners.

: Revenue-sharing opportunities for retail partners. Subscription Services : Tailored for ATM hosts and exchange providers.

: Tailored for ATM hosts and exchange providers. High-Margin Add-Ons: Bitcoin-based debit products, tax reporting tools, and compliance integrations.

Future-Ready: Crypto Meets Banking

With Bitcoin hitting all-time highs and institutional adoption accelerating, Bitcoin Bancorp is creating accessible entry points through:

Self-Service Kiosks : Expanding into retail, travel, and hospitality sectors.

: Expanding into retail, travel, and hospitality sectors. Biometric Security : Enhancing transaction safety.

: Enhancing transaction safety. Bitcoin Rewards Ecosystem : Integrating with third-party platforms.

: Integrating with third-party platforms. DeFi Lending: Exploring ATM-linked lending products.

Investor Opportunity

The Company has already filed its change of name with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada. The Company intends to file the required updates with FINRA over the coming weeks. The rebrand signals Bitcoin Bancorp’s position as a premier public company at the intersection of Bitcoin, fintech, and infrastructure. Investors in BULT stock will experience no disruption, with ticker symbol updates to be announced soon. Visit OTC Markets for details. Shareholders and the public can explore secure crypto wallet options through our Tangem partnership at special discounts to our shareholders and fans at https://tangem.com/en/pricing/?promocode=BCBC18.

Bitcoin Bancorp Leadership in Bitcoin ATM Technology

Bitcoin Bancorp holds foundational patents for Bitcoin ATMs which are critical to the operation of Bitcoin ATMs across North America. As previously announced, Bitcoin Bancorp f/k/a Bullet Blockchain acquired First Bitcoin Capital LLC, gaining ownership of an intellectual property portfolio that includes two Bitcoin ATM patents. By virtue of its subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, Bitcoin Bancorp holds the exclusive rights to U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 (“Bitcoin kiosk/ATM device and system integrating enrollment protocol and method of using the same”) and US10332205B1 (“Bitcoin kiosk/ATM device and system and method of using the same”), which are critical to the operation of Bitcoin ATMs across North America. As one of only three publicly traded Bitcoin ATM network owner/operators in the U.S., Bitcoin Bancorp’s licensed Bitcoin ATM network is rapidly growing, with a recent acquisition of Bitcoin ATMs operation in South Florida, establishing its presence in multiple states. Bullet Bitcoin ATM network of 200+ ATMs and growing, enables users to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies using cash, debit, or credit cards, providing a seamless bridge between fiat and digital currencies.

About Bitcoin Bancorp

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitcoin Bancorp’s – common stock is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BULT) – is a diversified software development and BaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies and Web 3.0, and though its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, the owner and licensor of two Bitcoin ATM patents. Bitcoin Bancorp’s Bitcoin ATMs are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside. Bitcoin Bancorp is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital and blockchain-related platforms through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to rapid growth and increasing the shareholders’ value.

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets’ disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our email subscribers and the public about Bitcoin Bancorp, services, and other related information. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in Bitcoin Bancorp to review the information we post on Bitcoin Bancorp’s social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.

