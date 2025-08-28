CALB (3931.HK) Announces 2025 Interim Results

HONG KONG, Aug 28, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – On August 27, CALB Group Co., Ltd. (“CALB” or “the Company,” stock code: 3931.HK) announced its unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (the “Reporting Period”). During the Reporting Period, the Company delivered outstanding operational performance with revenue of RMB16,418.88 million, representing an increase of 31.7% compared to the same period last year, and realized a profit of RMB752.99 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 80.4%. In the first half of 2025, the Company showed strong profitability and resilience during the accelerated trend of transformation of global renewable energy development.

According to SNE Research, the Company’s installed capacity of globally EV batteries in the first half of 2025 increased 22.7%, ranking third domestically and fourth globally, with the monthly installed capacity reaching 4.7GWh. The Company was particularly outstanding in the domestic passenger vehicle market with the market share hitting new highs in June and July, reaching 7.4% and 8.25%, respectively. In the energy storage sector, the Company’s growth was even more rapid. According to InfoLink, the Company’s shipment in the first half of the year ranked fourth globally, achieving milestone development in the energy storage sector.

Centered on continuous technological breakthroughs and with the launch of multiple major products, in the first half of 2025, the Company maintained its leadership in cutting-edge battery technology with the “UP” battery. At the same time, the Company’s 400Wh/kg solid-liquid hybrid battery is poised for mass production and commercial deployment, while significant progress has been made in the all-solid-state battery—including breakthroughs in R&D and the commissioning of a dedicated production line. CALB’s high-power lithium iron phosphate R46 large cylindrical battery is the first in the industry to achieve mass production and has successfully achieved mass production for the latest PHEV models from Geely and Dongfeng. At the same time, the Company’s next-generation lithium manganese LFP battery product achieves an energy density exceeding 210Wh/kg and will also go into mass production. With improved performance, the product can attain 10%- 80% charging within 15 minutes.

In the passenger vehicle market, leveraging exceptional product capabilities, the Company achieved full entry into the world’s top three automakers, namely Volkswagen, Hyundai and Toyota. In the first half of 2025, its 800V 5C batteries achieved a monthly sales volume of over 20,000 packs, which will support models for XPeng, Ledao, Leapmotor, Audi, BAIC, and others, and the 800V 5C high-voltage NCM battery exclusively supports popular models such as XPeng’s new P7 with ultra-long range, helping XPeng’s new P7 create a new world record of driving 3,971km in 24 hours.

In the commercial vehicle market, CALB has established a comprehensive product matrix architecture for “ZHIYUAN” batteries, covering all scenarios, all applications, and all capabilities. In the first half of year, the Company’s domestic commercial vehicle installed capacity has increased by 310% year-on-year. CALB is the first in the industry to launch a million-kilometer customized products for light trucks, significantly improving the quality assurance of battery systems and effectively enhancing product competitiveness in the market. Leveraging the outstanding recognition from the light truck field, the Company has established in-depth collaborations with customers such as Chery, Geely, Ruichi, Foton, Dongfeng, Changan, and King Long. In the heavy truck field, the Company has deeply cultivated the market through the scenario-based power consumption design and has achieved full-spectrum collaboration by partnering with customers such as Sinotruk, XCMG, SANY, Shaanxi Automobile, Jiefang, Dongfeng, Lingong, and Liugong.

The Company has made significant breakthroughs in the international market, and its energy storage business achieved rapid growth in the first half of year. The 314Ah second-generation long-cycle energy storage cell can achieve an ultra-long service life of 15,000 cycles and high energy efficiency of over 96%, while achieving zero degradation in the first 1,000 cycles, earning high recognition from customers for both the product and delivery capabilities. In terms of the overseas market, the Company has successfully partnered with the largest power plant projects in Latin America and South Africa, entering the supplier lists of several leading developers and power grid companies. Meanwhile, the Company’s next-generation “ZHIJIU” of 588Ah and 600Ah+ large energy storage cells will scheduled for mass production within the year.

In addition, the Company is the first in the industry to pass the eVTOL power battery manufacturing compliance review and supports the development of China’s low-altitude economy market by actively exploring emerging markets. At present, the R46 cylindrical battery cell with an energy density of 310Wh/kg is now in mass production for leading eVTOL customers in the industry. At the same time, CALB signed a deepened strategic cooperation agreement with GOVY, under which the two parties will carry out in-depth collaboration in the eVTOL sector and jointly promote the development of standardized eVTOL energy products.

Overall, in the first half of the year, CALB focused on the strategy of consolidating its leadership in products and technologies, while accelerating the globalization of its production capacity layout. At present, its battery Pack plant in Thailand has been put into operation, while construction of the Portugal base officially commenced in the first quarter of 2025. Looking ahead, with the further improvement of industrial chain system, the Company is expected to leverage its cross-domain, cross-scenario dynamic storage product matrix to achieve deep synergy in its dynamic storage business, creating cutting-edge product capabilities across all scenarios. At the same time, the Company will continuously explore emerging markets such as rail transit, mining, low-altitude flight, and humanoid robots by offering high-safety, high-reliability, and high-performance product solutions. Furthermore, CALB will continue to advance the implementation of its “energy+” strategy, further consolidating its leading position in the global new energy industry.

About CALB

CALB is a new energy enterprise specializing in the research, production, sales, and market application development of lithium batteries, battery management systems, and related integrated products and lithium battery materials. As Battery Expert, we aim to build a comprehensive energy operation system, to provide complete product solutions and full life-cycle management for the new energy application market, represented by power and energy storage.

Currently, CALB has completed an all-round layout in domestic by setting up industrial bases in Changzhou, Xiamen, Wuhan, Chengdu, Hefei, Jiangmen and Meishan. Meanwhile, CALB has set up bases in Europe and ASEAN, vigorously expanding the layout all over the world to become a global leading enterprise with large-scale intelligent manufacturing capabilities.

