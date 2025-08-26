Clara Technologies Engages Defiant Digital to Accelerate User Growth for Sales Buddi App

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2025) – Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (FSE: 4BH) (WKN: A3E4MS) (“Clara” or the “Company”), an innovator in enterprise-level AI solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement on August 1, 2025 for a six month minimum term for a monthly management fee of $9,997 with Defiant Digital Pty Ltd. (“Defiant Digital”), a performance marketing agency based in Sydney, Australia, to lead user acquisition and brand development for Sales Buddi, the Company’s flagship AI-powered sales coaching app.

Now fully operational on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Sales Buddi enters a new growth phase focused on scaling adoption and establishing a digitally native, global sales community.

Defiant Digital will spearhead strategic content production, campaign rollout, and performance optimization aimed at expanding Sales Buddi’s presence across core English-speaking markets, including North America and Australia, with future reach into high-growth mobile regions.

“Now that Sales Buddi is fully live across major app stores, our focus is on scaling adoption and building a trusted brand within the sales community,” said Jonah Hicks, CEO of Clara Technologies. “This engagement with Defiant Digital represents a pivotal next step as we execute on a long-term vision to make Sales Buddi the go-to coaching platform for modern sales professionals worldwide.”

The agreement spans an initial six-month term, with the potential for long-term continuation based on performance benchmarks. Clara Technologies will work closely with Defiant Digital to accelerate content production and launch digital campaigns aimed at building brand recognition, maximizing downloads, and expanding user engagement. The program will be structured around agile growth metrics, allowing for optimization and scalability as adoption increases across core and emerging markets.

About Sales Buddi

Sales Buddi is a mobile AI sales coach designed to support sales professionals with real-time strategy, mindset coaching, and post-meeting follow-up planning. Users complete an onboarding process to identify their sales personality, which helps customize their experience within the app. Once active, the platform provides actionable coaching, follow-up prompts, and motivational support tailored to each user’s style.

For more information, visit www.salesbuddi.com

About Clara Technologies Corp

Clara Technologies Corp is a forward-thinking enterprise technology company developing AI tools to optimize business performance. Its flagship platform Sales Buddi is designed to transform how companies approach sales training, operational intelligence, and employee development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively,

“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s engagement with Defiant Digital, anticipated growth and user acquisition goals for the Sales Buddi app, expectations regarding market expansion, the scalability and performance of marketing initiatives. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “potential”, “scheduled” or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company’s operations and the Company’s limited operating history. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this press release except as otherwise required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262137