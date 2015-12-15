cside Joins AWS Partner Network and the ISV Accelerate Program

Joining AWS ISV Accelerate unlocks more routes to market for cside’s award-winning platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — cside , which specializes in securing vulnerable web dependencies, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program , a co-sell program for organizations that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

cside’s multi-award-winning platform eliminates security blind spots created by unmanaged third-party scripts, OAuth abuse, and client-side JavaScript vulnerabilities. The company’s hybrid proxy architecture analyzes web traffic in real time, blocks active threats before data is exfiltrated, and ensures full visibility across the browser attack surface (all without impacting website performance). cside integrates easily with AWS hosted web applications, enabling customers to scale browser-side protection across their cloud environments with minimal overhead.

“Joining the AWS Partner Network and the ISV Accelerate Program is a strategic milestone for cside,” said Mike Kutlu, Head of GTM, cside. “Our mission is to make browser-side security as automated and scalable as the cloud environments our customers rely on. Working alongside AWS helps us accelerate that mission and bring our solution to more organizations facing growing web security and compliance risks.”

As an APN member, cside joins a global network of over 130,000 Partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

“cside gave us the ability to monitor all of our clients’ websites with zero friction,” said Ben Alexander, Managing Director of HomeMade Digital , which discovered cside via the AWS Marketplace. “The platform has been a game-changer for managing compliance and real-time risk.”

For more information, visit cside on the AWS Marketplace .

About cside

cside is a venture-backed cybersecurity company specializing in browser-side threat detection and protection. The company’s platform provides complete visibility and control over vulnerable first- and third-party scripts running on websites, protecting sensitive visitor data while ensuring optimal website performance. cside’s innovative technology enables customers to secure their web supply chain against sophisticated attacks and streamlines compliance with regulations such as PCI DSS 4.0.1 .

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com / Clement | Peterson