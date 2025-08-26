Cybeats Amends Conversion Price of Convertible Debentures

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 1, 2025) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”), a leading provider of software supply-chain security, announces a conversion price amendment to the $1.825 million principal amount of convertible debentures that were issued on January 25, 2024 (the “Convertible Debentures“). The Company has received written approval for the amendment from holders of 66 2/3% of the principal amount owing under the Convertible Debentures as required by the certificates governing the Convertible Debentures. As the Company seeks to enter a period of commercial expansion, it wishes to reduce the principal amount owing under the Convertible Debentures which are due to be paid on January 25, 2026.

The conversion price for the convertible debentures has been repriced to $0.10 per common share which was previously at $0.30 ‎per common share. As part of the repricing amendment, each holder of Convertible Debentures shall have thirty (30) days to convert the Convertible Debentures following written notice to the holders if during the term the common shares of the Company close above $0.125 per share on each trading day for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days (the “Acceleration Period“). If the Holder does not elect to convert during the Acceleration Period, then the conversion price shall be reverted back to $0.30.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

