Datadog for Government Achieves ‘In Process’ Authorization for GovRAMP High

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 20, 2025) – Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced that it is now ‘In Process’ for GovRAMP High Authorization. This designation reinforces Datadog for Government’s commitment to delivering secure, scalable observability for the public sector-supporting the stringent cybersecurity requirements of state and local government agencies and educational institutions.

Building on its existing FedRAMP® Moderate authorization and ‘In Process’ status for FedRAMP High, the GovRAMP High ‘In Process’ status signifies that Datadog for Government is actively working toward authorization to support mission-critical workloads and sensitive data in regulated environments. This milestone allows state, local and education (SLED) IT teams-and their vendor partners-to accelerate digital transformation with greater confidence and security.

“This status reflects our continued investment in helping the public sector strengthen operational resilience and improve cost-efficiency,” said Ryan Gault, Regional Director, SLED East at Datadog. “Observability is foundational to delivering secure, high-performing digital services. With Datadog for Government now ‘In Process’ for GovRAMP High, we’re enabling agencies to gain end-to-end visibility, reduce downtime and make smarter use of their IT resources.”

GovRAMP provides a standardized security framework that enables public sector organizations to evaluate cloud services against NIST 800-53 Rev. 5 controls. High-impact authorization ensures that platforms like Datadog for Government can serve SLED agencies with enhanced security, continuous monitoring and simplified procurement through trusted, third-party audits.

Modern SLED organizations are navigating hybrid, multi-cloud and edge environments while striving to improve public service delivery. Datadog for Government helps agencies:

Detect and resolve performance issues before they disrupt public- and-student facing systems;

Strengthen security posture with continuous threat detection and compliance monitoring;

Optimize cloud and on-prem resources to reduce operational costs;

Use real-time analytics to enhance digital service delivery and citizen engagement.

For more information, contact the Datadog team at sled@datadoghq.com, open a trial account at app.ddog-gov.com/signup, or visit datadog.com/gov.

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

