DayOne announces flagship hyperscale data center project in Lahti, Finland

Aggregated investment amounts to EUR 1.2 billion

DayOne’s Growth Partnership Agreement with Lahti underscores its long-term commitment to Finland’s digital and economic development

LAHTI, Finland, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DayOne, a Singapore-based global data center developer and operator, today announces its significant investment in a state-of-the-art hyperscale data center campus in Lahti, Finland. The aggregated value of DayOne’s investment in Lahti is projected to reach approximately EUR 1.2 billion, reinforcing the company’s commitment to advancing Finland’s digital infrastructure.

The Lahti data center project will transform a former industrial site, located in the neighborhood of Kiveriö, into an advanced, high-performance digital infrastructure facility. Spanning 98,901 square meters, the site is fully zoned for industrial usage. With a total potential capacity of 128 megawatts (MW) IT load, the project comprises a first building of 50MW IT load. Negotiations with potential tenants are in progress, with no agreements finalized to date. Construction will commence with site demolition in Q3 2025, and operations are scheduled to be ready for service in 2027.

The data center campus has been designed with minimal disruption to neighboring areas and aligns with long-term sustainable land-use goals. Facilities are designed aiming for LEED Gold certification or higher. DayOne is collaborating with local engineering firms to fully leverage Finland’s naturally cool climate for free cooling, and further enhance energy efficiency and sustainability in its operations.

DayOne has entered into a power connection agreement with Lahti Energy to strengthen local energy grid resilience. Having set up partnerships with both Lahti Energy and the city of Lahti, and aligned with Lahti’s sustainability and circular economy goals, DayOne has been exploring waste heat reusing and integrating its data center into the local district heating system.

Reinforcing the project’s commitment to resource conservation, the facility will utilize air cool chiller technology and eliminate the need for freshwater cooling.

DayOne’s investment will significantly bolster Lahti’s digital economy, while contributing to job creation in the city and across Finland. The Lahti project is expected to support a progressive ramp-up of 100 direct skilled positions and employ 1,000 construction workers onsite at its construction peak.

“Finland is an ideal strategic choice for our European growth,” said Jamie Khoo, CEO of DayOne Data Centers. “With its reliable energy infrastructure, renewable energy leadership, highly skilled workforce, and naturally favorable climate that significantly reduces energy consumption and operational costs, Finland offers unique advantages that align perfectly with our commitment to sustainable digital infrastructure. Recognised as European Green Capital 2021, Lahti is advancing towards carbon neutrality, making it a natural fit with DayOne’s sustainability goals. We are proud to invest EUR 1.2 billion on Lahti project into the Finnish economy and collaborate closely with Lahti to drive local innovation and sustainability.”

The mayor of Lahti, Mr. Niko Kyynäräinen, welcomes the substantial investment. Lahti is part of the growth and development of the international data economy. “The data center to be built in Lahti is designed to handle large-scale data processing, enabling the creation of a strong digital ecosystem. In addition to the location, cool climate, clean energy, and stable conditions, Lahti’s investment environment once again proved to be a winning operational model,” Niko Kyynäräinen says with delight.

Growth Partnership Agreement to Drive Local Collaboration

DayOne is to enter into a Growth Partnership Agreement with the City of Lahti, Lahti Region Development LADEC, Lahti Energy, and local educational institutions, including a commitment of EUR 2.5 million to LUT Universities as outlined in the agreement. The agreement sets a clear framework for long-term regional cooperation aimed at advancing Lahti’s carbon neutrality goals, strengthening the local business and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) education ecosystems, and fostering talent development.

Key areas of collaboration include integrating local companies into the data center’s development and operations, innovating waste heat utilization solutions, and aligning educational pathways with industry needs through joint R&D, student internships, and faculty engagement. The partnership also connects DayOne’s global academic collaborations, such as with the Sustainable Tropical Data Centre Testbed hosted at the National University of Singapore, to Finnish institutions like LUT Universities to drive innovation in both tropical and cold-climate data center operations.

“The city offers robust government support and a thriving clean-tech ecosystem—providing an ideal environment for advanced, low-carbon digital infrastructure. As we build our presence in Lahti, we are eager to explore meaningful ways to work with the community, especially those who share our vision for digital advancement and environmental responsibility,” added Jamie Khoo from DayOne.

DayOne maintains transparency with Finnish authorities and has informed the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment and the Ministry of Defence of Finland of the Lahti data center project. In Finland, DayOne jointly invested with Finnish company Hyperco in the Kouvola data center.

DayOne’s global presence spans Asia Pacific and Europe, with active operations in tier-one and emerging data center markets including Singapore, Johor (Malaysia), Batam (Indonesia), Greater Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Finland.

About DayOne

DayOne is a Singapore-based global data center pioneer that develops and operates next-gen digital infrastructure for industry leaders who demand reliable, cost-effective, and quickly scalable solutions. Our cutting-edge facilities empower hyperscalers and large enterprises to achieve rapid deployment and enhance connectivity, driving transformative engagement and innovation as we shape the future of industries. DayOne’s data centers are located across tier-one and emerging markets, including Singapore, Johor (Malaysia), Batam (Indonesia), Greater Bangkok, Hong Kong SAR, Tokyo, and Finland.

DayOne was established in 2022 in Singapore and became an independent group on January 1, 2025, following its deconsolidation from former parent company. DayOne is majority-owned by global investors, such as SoftBank Vision Fund, Citadel CEO Kenneth Griffin, Coatue Management, and so on.

