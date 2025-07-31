DelphX Midsummer Update

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 31, 2025) – DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) (“DelphX” or the “Company“), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products, is pleased to update shareholders and the public on progress in its business endeavors. As the Company’s hallmark product, Credit Rating Securities (CRS), continues to be evaluated by large insurers, the Company recently made the decision to leverage and expand our broker dealer, DelphX Services Corp, to market private placements for both public and private growth companies across North America. With two private placement engagements executed and being marketed, the Company believes that the revenues generated from fees associated with these and future engagements will allow growth while allowing CRS to come to market. Not only does this strategy strengthen the income statement but also serves to broaden the Company’s relevance and credibility.

The Company also wishes to announce that it has been working on a new format of its underlying structured product focused on today’s ever-growing and volatile crypto market. As Qualified Institutional Buyers and larger corporate treasury strategies seek to navigate and differentiate themselves from others and hedge their holdings, apart from buying OTC options and other leveraged transactions, the DelphX program is positioned to allow safe hedging without the counterparty risks inherent in these other formats. Given the dearth of new company crypto treasuries and exuberant enthusiasm in the sector, the ability for a select few companies and managers to differentiate themselves by being properly and safely hedged will separate them from a crowd of what could be overly enthusiastic investors and companies. The Company is naming this new tool Quantem Crypto Security (QCS), and expects rollout at the end of August or early September. As part of this strategy, and unlike the CRS strategy, the Company intends to populate the new solution with active users and associated transactions at the moment of launch. The reception has been very encouraging, and the Company will provide shareholders with regular updates as this new vertical evolves. It is noted that the crypto market is high risk and subject to significant volatility.

With three distinct potential revenue verticals, the Company expects enhanced revenue opportunities across a broad range of sectors.

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem LLC, the Company enables broker dealers to offer new private placement securities that provide for both fixed income and cryptocurrency solutions. The new DelphX securities will enable dealers and their qualified institutional investors (QIBs) accounts to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized put options (CPOs) that provide secured rating downgrade protection for underlying corporate bonds and/or protection from losses in cryptocurrency holdings;

Collateralized reference notes (CRNs) that enable investors to take on a capped rating downgrade and/or cryptocurrency loss exposure of an underlying security or cryptocurrency in exchange for attractive returns.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by US Bank. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets.

